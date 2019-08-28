Longboat Key Cops Corner: Hello? Hello?

August 17

Who’s there?

10:03 a.m., 200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Abandoned 911 call: Police were sent to a retail location after receiving a 911 call with no one on the other end. Officers who arrived at the shop less than five minutes later learned there was no emergency, and employees reported having trouble with their fax phone line.

Who owes what?

11:22 a.m., 600 block of Tarawitt Drive

Civil disturbance: A homeowner called police over a dispute with a real estate staging company over payment. The homeowner told police he was asked by both the company’s owner and another party for payment, He refused on the grounds he wanted written proof of payment and that no other fees were owed. He also reported to police that someone entered the home and removed all the staging company’s furniture. The homeowner said this should not have been possible because there shouldn’t have been an extra key available. Police tried to contact all other parties involved and told the homeowner he might need to seek the advice of an attorney.

Make it stop

12:58 p.m., 600 block of Jungle Queen Way

Public service: Police joined fire-rescue units on a call regarding a malfunctioning alarm system. Police arrived to find fire-rescue working on the issue, which turned out to be a case of the deactivated alarm still sounding. Attempts to silence it were initially unsuccessful. The tenant offered to contact the homeowner for help.

No fan of noise

8:15 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A caller to police reported a noise coming from a town’s lift station. The police officer who arrived noted an exhaust fan related to the pump station was running. A Public Works employee advised someone would check on the fan.

August 18

Welcome in (not really)

2:42 a.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: A check of a church revealed an unsecured door after a burglar alarm activation. There were no signs of forced entry and the interior showed no signs of foul play. A representative of the church came by to secure the door.

Out on its own

11:59 a.m., 700 block of Old Compass Road

Unsecured vessel: A drifting personal watercraft in a canal was returned to a nearby floating dock after police connected its registration number to its corresponding address. A business card was left at the home in regards to the incident.

The heat is on

3:20 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Road

Rescue/illness: Fire-rescue and police arrived to help care for a person likely experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion on the town’s tennis courts. The person asked not to be transported to the hospital.

Water, water, everywhere

4:44 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: A caller to police reported a water leak outside a business. An officer who arrived reported the water appeared to be coming from a vacant property alongside an occupied, but closed for the day, business. Attempts to reach the tenant of the occupied business and the owner of the vacant property were initially unsuccessful. A call was also placed to Public Works. Attempts were planned to be made during business hours to contact tenants and property owners.

Huh?

5:05 p.m., 4900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: A caller alerted police to a woman on the beach, wearing a brown wrap, looking at a dead bird and pulling on its feathers. An officer who arrived a short time later found no one on the beach answering that description.

August 19

Ssshhh!

2:54 a.m., 2500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: Police responded to a beach rental resort on a call of six to nine people talking loudly in a swimming pool. An officer reported not hearing such noise but did talk with two people in the pool about the noise complaint. They said they would be going back inside.

An education in driving

7:41 a.m., 2000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A driver was issued a written warning after a police officer watched as a car slowly passed a stopped school bus. The officer reported the vehicle initially stopped for the bus, in the opposite lane, then slowly drove past. Following a traffic stop, the driver said she had become distracted by her own children in her car and slowly continued forward until she realized she had passed the bus. The officer also reported the driver’s facial expression when realizing she had passed the bus indicated the infraction was accidental.

Shell game

8:46 p.m., 2300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: An officer assigned to look for people on the beach who were reported to be seeking sea turtles found no one of the kind. He did find two boys leaving the beach after fishing, who said they likewise saw no one searching for turtles.

I’m not moving . . .

11:48 p.m., 600 block of Dream Island Road

Traffic/parking: A caller alerted police to a truck she said was parked in her assigned space. The caller told police she didn’t know who the vehicle belonged to, but the issue had been ongoing. Police found the vehicle to be a rental, so tracing its operator was not possible. The woman parked her car directly behind the truck and an adjacent vehicle and refused to move, though police counseled her she was exacerbating the problem.

. . . I’m moving

7:30 a.m., 600 block of Dream Island Road

Traffic/parking: The owners of two cars called police to complain their parked vehicles were blocked from moving by a car parked behind them. Police went to the home of the blocking vehicle’s owner who said the cars she blocked were not parked in their assigned spaces. She moved her car, and all parties were reminded to park in their assigned spaces.

August 21

Not driving, right?

2:44 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Suspicious person: The manager of a business called police in regards to a man who appeared intoxicated out of concern he would drive. The manager told police he had consumed four beers with lunch over 90 minutes. Police spoke to the man who conceded he did arrive in a nearby vehicle but wouldn’t confirm driving it. He told police he would call someone to pick him up but would not do so in their presence. He was advised not to drive, and the owner of the truck was called and told of the situation. He took possession of the vehicle.