Longboat Key Cops Corner: Gas is on the way

Saturday, Aug. 14

Help is on the way

5:07 a.m., 5200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: While on patrol, an officer encountered a car on the side of the road with its emergency flashers on. The officer learned from the owner that the vehicle had run out of gas and that a friend was on the way to get gas and would return shortly. The officer told the owner to call police if further assistance was needed.

They’re in

9:16 a.m., 500 block of Gulf Bay Road

Citizen assist: A resident called police to report a team of workers had been having trouble for about two hours entering a town facility. When the officer arrived, he found the team inside, performing their duties. The officer relayed word to the resident who replied she was interested in seeing the work done as soon as possible.

Flying nuisance

1:08 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A caller to the police department, who did not wish to be identified, told a supervisor about a remote-controlled drone that flew near her while she was paddleboarding in Sarasota Bay. The caller said the flying machine came close enough that she could have hit it with her paddle, but didn’t. She said the drone flew back toward the shore after she yelled at it. Police checked the area and found no drones or drone operators nearby.

Barging in

6:48 p.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: An officer reported finding a barge stuck in the mangroves in a town park. The officer tried to gain access to the barge, which apparently had broken from its moorings, but was unable. He was also unable to trace a telephone number painted on a piece of equipment – no such number connected to a marine-contracting business. The town’s marine patrol officer was alerted to the barge’s situation. A day later, the marine patrol officer was able to reach the barge’s owner, who said it had broken down. It was removed on Monday, Aug. 16.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Help getting home

2:53 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Suspicious vehicle: A witness who saw a vehicle park at a store by first running over a curb called police, concerned the vehicle’s driver was having difficulty behind the wheel. As the officer spoke to the witness, two men exited the store. One of them, a caregiver, helped the other man into the car. Then the driver of the vehicle exited the store. The officer explained the reason he was there, and the driver allowed the caregiver to drive the vehicle.

Monday, Aug. 16

Two extra wheels for the ride home

9:18 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: A resort employee called police to say a customer who had been drinking at the bar got up and left without any of his belongings and walked outside toward a motor scooter he had parked nearby. Police found him near the beach and asked him what he was doing. He responded he was looking for his belongings. Police told him he had left them behind and they now had them. The man said everything was accounted for, but police requested he not ride his scooter home to the mainland.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Look what we found

1:34 p.m., 600 block of Gulf Bay Road

Suspicious incident: A pair of residents digging in their yard unearthed a bone, which concerned them, and brought it to the police station. A supervisor examined and photographed the artifact and forwarded the images to the officer of the 12th District Medical Examiner. The bone was determined to be non-human. The bone was disposed of.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Try again

10:30 a.m., 6300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking warning: The operator of a gardening truck and trailer, which was parked on the right of way, was asked to move the vehicle immediately. They did so.

Hard to find

2:34 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: A caller reported to police a car being driven erratically southbound until it made a U-turn near Bayfront Park and resumed driving erratically northbound. Police covered the area from there north to North Shore Road but found no vehicles answering the provided description.

Ooops

5:01 p.m., 500 block of Harbor Cove Circle

Property damage, not vandalism: A man whose vehicle had been parked on the side of the road called police when the driver of a commercial vehicle backed into his vehicle, damaging it. The commercial driver said he had not even realized he had struck anything. Damage was estimated at $500. Both drivers exchanged information and were told to contact their insurance companies.

Friday, Aug. 20

Not falling for that one

10:26 a.m., 3200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A resident called police to report a phone call he identified as a likely scam. The resident said a female voice tried to convince him it was his granddaughter, and she was in trouble with law enforcement. The resident hung up immediately and called police to make an official report.

Bolt from the blue

2:33 p.m., 500 block of Birdie Lane

Fire assist: Police and fire-rescue responded to a report of a smoldering palm tree, possibly the result of a lightning strike. Police arrived and noted the fire had been extinguished by the fire department.