Longboat Key Cops Corner: Free ride

March 27

Free ride

2:36 a.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: While on patrol, an officer stopped to talk with a man sitting by the side of the road. The man said he had just gotten off work and was waiting for a bus, though bus service wouldn't be available for hours. A background check indicated no active warrants but the man was a registered sex offender. The officer activated his in-car camera and gave the man a ride to the mainland.

No one around

3:52 a.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: The owner of a vehicle parked after hours in a town park could not be immediately located. A check of the vehicle indicated no wants or warrants.

A crash and a ticket

6:58 a.m., Gulf of Mexico Drive and Bay Isles Parkway

Vehicle crash: A driver who told an officer he did not see a vehicle stopped for a traffic signal was cited for careless driving following a collision. No one was injured, and the car that was struck from behind was able to drive away. The other vehicle was towed from the scene.

Beached

10:21 a.m., Greer Island

Suspicious vehicles: A collection of personal watercraft on the beach attracted attention of a caller concerned about something suspicious. An officer determined that the watercraft’s occupants were following safety rules.

March 28

From the source

10:43 a.m., Greer Island

Suspicious incident: Following a noise complaint, police spoke to a man using a chain saw to cut driftwood. While the man acknowledged that mangroves are a protected species, an officer could not find an applicable law on cutting other forms of driftwood with a chainsaw. The man said he was making swimming pool decorations but would leave if the noise was causing a problem.

Beach drama

1:36 p.m., 3500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Trespassing: After telling a pair of beachgoers the shower they had just used was private property, a man found himself confronted by a third beachgoer unhappy with the treatment of his two friends. The man called police who spoke to the beachgoing trio, explaining the public and private areas of the beach. The group apologized and said they would not trespass again.

That’s what bumpers are for

2:35 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage: As an officer was clearing the scene from a parking violation, he reported his police vehicle bumped a PVC pipe sticking out from the ground, causing a small scratch on the front bumper. The officer said the pipe looked like it had been struck before and was overgrown with grass. The scratch was documented on a police department phone camera.

Back where it belongs

3:14 p.m., police headquarters

Lost property: A smartphone, drivers license and credit cards were turned in to police and taken into safe keeping. While completing a report, an officer fielded a call from the property owner’s parent, and arrangements were made for the phone and cards to be returned.

The mask didn’t fool anyone

7:44 p.m., 3200 Bayou Road

Animal complaint: Police and animal control officers responded to a report of an injured raccoon in the backyard of a home. Wildlife officers captured the animal and took it to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

March 29

Just checking

7:16 a.m., 3000 block of Grand Bay Boulevard

Welfare check: A community security officer spoke to a police officer regarding his concerns for the well-being of a resident. The resident’s dog had been barking for hours. An officer knocked repeatedly and announced his presence. Finding the door unlocked, he entered and found the man sleeping. The officer woke the man and explained why he was there. The man said he understood and would quiet the dog.

Driving distance

9:23 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog on the beach: A caller who did not furnish a name relayed to police information about a dog and owner walking on the beach. An officer spotted what looked like the described pair about 400 yards to the south, so he drove to the 4300 block and took another look but the dog and owner were gone.

March 30

Not a drop

12:45 a.m., 700 block of Fox Street

Citizen assist: Police responded to a report of a broken sprinkler head. When an officer arrived, sprinklers were not operating nor were they leaking.

Oh, Scooter!

8:23 a.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Animal complaint: An officer responding to a report of a dog loose in a retail shopping plaza found the dog, but the canine continued to run away from his attempts to catch it, eventually running to the adjacent golf course. With the help of a concerned citizen, the two monitored the dog’s movements and kept it from running away. About 20 minutes later, Scooter’s owner arrived and retrieved the pet.

In the way

10:22 a.m., 600 block of Halyard Lane

Citizen assist: Construction vehicles and a trash bin prompted a call to police about access issues on a residential street. A caller complained that vehicles were parked improperly and a large construction-waste bin was partially on the road. An officer eventually spoke to a site supervisor who said the waste bin would be moved that day. The officer found no vehicles blocking driveways or otherwise impeding traffic.

They’re gone now

1:14 p.m., 2600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: A caller from a condo community sought police assistance regarding a pair of anglers on the beach, calling back moments later to say they had departed. The officer told the man all beaches are public in town, but to call if unauthorized use of condo facilities takes place.

April 1

Swans crossing

12:30 p.m., Bay Isles Road and Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal call: Residents concerned about the safety of two swans trapped by traffic in the middle of the road called police for assistance. By the time an officer arrived, several citizens had helped the swans reach the golf course and safely return to their pond.