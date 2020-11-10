Longboat Key Cops Corner: Flower power

Oct. 31

Leaf me alone

3:54 p.m., 5200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: A disagreement over flowers and a property line separating two adjoined residences brought police out to investigate. A resident called to complain about their neighbor who had cut flowers. The resident said the flowers were on his property. The neighbor said flowers were cut from the other side of the line, and that similar disputes were an ongoing problem. Officers took no further action other than complete an incident report.

Past time

10:23 p.m., 100 block of Broadway Street

Parking: An officer on patrol ticketed a vehicle parked on the street past the allowed times of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The officer also noted the vehicle’s sunroof had been left open. Another vehicle was cited about 90 minutes later, four blocks away.

Nov. 1

Heating up

6:45 a.m., 5200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Agency assistance: Fire rescue units and police responded to a condominium community on a report of a smoking pool heater. Fire rescue personnel determined the device was leaking natural gas, and closed a valve to cut off the flow. Representatives of the gas utility were called.

Out on a limb

1:08 p.m., 700 block of Dream Island Road

Noise: Police informed a tree service that such work was not permitted in Longboat Key on Sundays. The operator of the service explained that he was not aware of the town rule and shut down for the day. Police told the caller who complained about the noise about their findings and relayed the tree service operator’s apologies.

Bring me a shrubbery

2:13 p.m., 500 block of Spinnaker Lane

Citizen assist: A caller to police alerted them to unusual looking debris floating in a back yard canal. The debris turned out to be pieces of shrubbery.

Nov. 2

Trash talking

12:34 p.m, 800 block of Broadway Street

Information report: A representative of a trash-collection company called police to relay a story from a driver over the weekend. The driver said he was collecting trash from a Dumpster two days prior when he was confronted by a man who said he would pull the driver from the truck and beat him up over driving down his street. The caller said a similar incident had taken place and police had been called. An officer told the company to call again via 911 if such a thing took place in the future.

Bumping boats

5:01 p.m., 2800 Harbourside Drive

Boat collision: Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were called to investigate a collision in the marina between a docked boat and a vessel under power. The captain of the moving boat told an officer he was turning around and accidentally impacted a docked boat. No one was hurt.

Nov. 3

No need for speed

8:11 a.m., 500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: While helping another officer with a traffic-incident investigation, a second officer watched as a vehicle drove past emergency vehicles at about 40 mph, in violation of Florida law requiring drivers to slow down in such circumstances. The driver was issued a warning.

Nov. 4

What’s up, dock?

5:15 p.m., 500 block of Yardarm Lane

Traffic hazard: Police were called about lumber left in the road, creating a partial obstruction. The owner of the home said the lumber was intended for a dock and that he would mark it with traffic cones until the work crew returned in the morning.

Northbound and down

4:27 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A caller to police was concerned when she witnessed a man down in a retail parking lot. The caller said the man seemed like he needed medical attention but was combative with another person with him. Both people eventually got in a car and drove off to the north. Police and fire rescue units couldn’t locate the pair or their vehicle.

Nov. 5

I’m OK

7:43 p.m., Beer Can Island

Boating call: The operator of the drawbridge at Longboat Pass told an officer he had seen a boater fire a red flare from the area around Beer Can Island, possibly indicating distress. The officer found the boater anchored near the shore. The boater said he had called a commercial towing service and was not in peril.