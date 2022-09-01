Longboat Key Cops Corner: First responders pull man from the water

Police reports from around Longboat Key.
Friday, Aug. 26
Clearing the air
7:49 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive
Fire assist: Police and fire personnel responded to a shopping plaza on a report of a strong smell of gas at a business. While police secured the entrances, fire teams made a forced entry inside to ventilate the premises and shut off the flow of gas. The business owner was informed about the forced entry and said someone would come to secure that entrance. No one was injured.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Not exactly a park
1:05 p.m., 7100 block of LaLenaire Drive
Trespassing: Town police with back-up from neighboring agencies investigated a report of about 10 people trespassing on private property on Jewfish Key. A marine patrol officer from Longboat Key arrived at the north end of the island and found a red pontoon boat and the group of people nearby on the shoreline. The officer explained to the group that the island was private property and they would have to leave. The group did so, after explaining they did not know the nature of the small island off Longboat Key's north end.
Did you hear that?
11:43 p.m., 500 block of Golf Links Lane
Suspicious incident: No bullet casings or other evidence was found following a resident's report of gunshots near his home. No other reports were made, and the responding officer reported the original caller likely was intoxicated.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Drive for show . . .
3:31 p.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive
Reckless driver: A report of a black pickup truck driving recklessly on a golf course turned out to be the facility's head groundskeeper driving around to inspect turf conditions.
Monday, Aug. 29
Cool, man
1:06 a.m., 500 block of Birdie Lane
Noise complaint: A resident's complaint to police about a high-pitched noise was traced back to a nearby air conditioning unit. An attempt to reach the homeowner connected to the machine was unsuccessful.
From the ground up
8:34 p.m., 600 block of Emerald Harbor Drive
Citizen assist: Concerned about water spewing from a pipe amid a recently torn-down home, a caller sought help from police in linking up with the town's Public Works Department. The officer concluded a call to a plumber might be the correct solution but that the officer would also alert town staff.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Whoop, whoop, whoop
1 a.m., 4400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive
Suspicious vehicle: An alarm from a sports car prompted a call to police. An officer ascertained the vehicle was cold, its windows intact and doors locked. While looking around the area, the officer reported the alarm reset itself and he returned to patrol.
Ready to work
7:45 a.m., 6800 block of Longboat Drive South
Noise: An officer arrived at the site of a reported noise complaint to find a work team unloading equipment but not actually using it. The officer reminded the work team about the town's work-noise restrictions but witnessed no violation of them.
Kinda squirrelly
4:15 p.m., 500 Birdie Lane
Animal complaint: Police alerted animal control officers about a forlorn squirrel in a neighborhood that prompted neighbors concerns. The animal was lethargic, missing about half the normal fur and did not appear to be concerned about approaching humans. Animal control was not able to find the squirrel.
The Big Heist? No.
8:36 p.m., 4900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive
Suspicious incident: Men with flashlights atop a scaffolding drew the suspicions of a caller concerned about the possibility of a burglary in progress. One of the men told the responding officer he was a beekeeper and was assisting in the emergency removal of a beehive and would be there for a few more hours. The officer relayed the sweet-as-honey news to the original caller.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
We were just leaving
7:31 p.m., 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive
Noise: Police arrived to a home to investigate a report of after-hours work noise only to find the workers packing up and preparing to depart. The officer reminded the work crew that work-machinery noise was not permitted past 7 p.m.
