Longboat Key Cops Corner: First responders pull man from the water

Officer, paramedics lift struggling man from the water A Longboat Key police officer held a struggling 88-year-old man's head above water, between a dock and sailboat until paramedics arrived to attach a flotation device and eventually lift the victim to safety. Officer Joshua Connors arrived in the 3400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive around 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 25, answering a call about a man who had fallen into the water. Connors initially saw no one in distress and called “police, hello, anyone out here?’’ according to a report. Connors reported hearing a faint response of “over here’’ and ran to the water’s edge. He found the man tangled in rope in the water, pinned between a dock and sailboat hull, trying to tread water and keep his head above the surface. Connors reported kneeling on the dock, cutting away the tangle of ropes and lifting the man, who was out of breath, and held him above water until paramedics Ron Koper and Jay Gosnell arrived. Together, they stabilized the man's precarious condition with a flotation device and then lifted the man to the dock. The man received abrasions but refused medical treatment or transport to the hospital.

Friday, Aug. 26

Clearing the air

7:49 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire assist: Police and fire personnel responded to a shopping plaza on a report of a strong smell of gas at a business. While police secured the entrances, fire teams made a forced entry inside to ventilate the premises and shut off the flow of gas. The business owner was informed about the forced entry and said someone would come to secure that entrance. No one was injured.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Not exactly a park

1:05 p.m., 7100 block of LaLenaire Drive

Trespassing: Town police with back-up from neighboring agencies investigated a report of about 10 people trespassing on private property on Jewfish Key. A marine patrol officer from Longboat Key arrived at the north end of the island and found a red pontoon boat and the group of people nearby on the shoreline. The officer explained to the group that the island was private property and they would have to leave. The group did so, after explaining they did not know the nature of the small island off Longboat Key's north end.

Did you hear that?

11:43 p.m., 500 block of Golf Links Lane

Suspicious incident: No bullet casings or other evidence was found following a resident's report of gunshots near his home. No other reports were made, and the responding officer reported the original caller likely was intoxicated.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Drive for show . . .

3:31 p.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Reckless driver: A report of a black pickup truck driving recklessly on a golf course turned out to be the facility's head groundskeeper driving around to inspect turf conditions.

Monday, Aug. 29

Cool, man

1:06 a.m., 500 block of Birdie Lane

Noise complaint: A resident's complaint to police about a high-pitched noise was traced back to a nearby air conditioning unit. An attempt to reach the homeowner connected to the machine was unsuccessful.

From the ground up

8:34 p.m., 600 block of Emerald Harbor Drive

Citizen assist: Concerned about water spewing from a pipe amid a recently torn-down home, a caller sought help from police in linking up with the town's Public Works Department. The officer concluded a call to a plumber might be the correct solution but that the officer would also alert town staff.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Whoop, whoop, whoop

1 a.m., 4400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: An alarm from a sports car prompted a call to police. An officer ascertained the vehicle was cold, its windows intact and doors locked. While looking around the area, the officer reported the alarm reset itself and he returned to patrol.

Ready to work

7:45 a.m., 6800 block of Longboat Drive South

Noise: An officer arrived at the site of a reported noise complaint to find a work team unloading equipment but not actually using it. The officer reminded the work team about the town's work-noise restrictions but witnessed no violation of them.

Kinda squirrelly

4:15 p.m., 500 Birdie Lane

Animal complaint: Police alerted animal control officers about a forlorn squirrel in a neighborhood that prompted neighbors concerns. The animal was lethargic, missing about half the normal fur and did not appear to be concerned about approaching humans. Animal control was not able to find the squirrel.

The Big Heist? No.

8:36 p.m., 4900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: Men with flashlights atop a scaffolding drew the suspicions of a caller concerned about the possibility of a burglary in progress. One of the men told the responding officer he was a beekeeper and was assisting in the emergency removal of a beehive and would be there for a few more hours. The officer relayed the sweet-as-honey news to the original caller.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

We were just leaving

7:31 p.m., 5400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: Police arrived to a home to investigate a report of after-hours work noise only to find the workers packing up and preparing to depart. The officer reminded the work crew that work-machinery noise was not permitted past 7 p.m.