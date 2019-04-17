Longboat Key Cops Corner: First come, first served

April 6

Alarmingly clean

12:43 a.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Alarm response: Police went to a business after an alarm indicated motion inside the building. Upon officers’ arrival, they found a cleaning crew at work. They had accidentally set off the alarm and did not have the code to disarm it. No signs of foul play were found.

First come, first served

7:26 a.m., 100 block of North Shore Road, 7:26 a.m.

Suspicious person: Police were called to Greer Island on a report of a group of people camping overnight. When an officer arrived, he found several people on the north end beach who denied camping, but conceded they had arrived at 5:30 a.m. No violations of the law were noted.

A moving adventure

12:13 p.m., 1100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage: A man driving a rental moving truck damaged a condominium complex's guard building on private property. The man said he was turning left from the complex to Gulf of Mexico Drive when the truck hit the building, causing minor damage to both. No injuries were reported.

Wakey, wakey

12:28 p.m., off the key

Boat violation: The Police Department’s marine patrol officer responded to the gulf side of the island’s northern end in response to a report of personal watercraft riders operating close to shore and in violation of a “slow speed, minimum wake’’ zone. While no craft were being operated that way when the officer arrived, he did report finding two personal watercraft riders nearby. The officer spoke to them about the complaint and the speed and wake zone.

All secure

2:55 pm., 6500 Bayou Hammock Road

Alarm response: Police checked the exterior of a home after getting a report of an activated burglar alarm. An officer reported windows and doors were secure and nothing out of the ordinary.

Side order of “written warning’’

7:50 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Traffic/parking: The driver of a car parked illegally at the entrance to a restaurant was about to be issued a written warning on the windshield when he walked up his vehicle. The driver told the officer he had just been inside a short time to pick up a take-out order. The officer hand-delivered the warning instead, with an explanation of why his parking was against the rules.

April 7

Not here

11:06 p.m., 4300 block of Exeter Drive

Assist other agencies: Sarasota Police asked Longboat Police for assistance in finding a person in regards to a hit-and-run in their city. Town police went to the address given and found no one.

Unwelcome park visitor

12:48 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal call: Park visitors called police to report a dog running loose. When the officer arrived, the dog was gone, though people said it ran into nearby woods toward an adjoining street. The dog was not found.

Helping out on the water

1:32 p.m., city of Sarasota’s 10th Street Boat Ramp

Assist other agencies: A marine patrol officer at work on Sarasota Bay responded to assist city police officers with a collision between a powerboat and a personal watercraft. The officer assisted police and Florida wildlife officers with the incident.

A private matter

4:27 p.m., 2000 block of Harbourside Drive

Highway obstruction: Police were called regarding a fallen tree that was blocking southbound traffic. The officer notified the town’s Public Works Department, an official from which said the road was privately maintained and that he would contact the appropriate homeowners association to address the situation.

April 8

No one there

4:41 p.m., Longboat Pass bridge

Nuisance acts: Police couldn’t find anyone in the area after a report of youngsters jumping off the Longboat Pass bridge.

Help x2

6:02 p.m., Police Headquarters

Public service: A man who arrived at the police department for routine verification of a vehicle identification number also told police he had run out of gas. Police provided him with the verification service and about a gallon of gas.

All’s well that ends well

8 p.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Assist other agency: Sarasota police contacted Longboat police regarding their discovery of a locked, unoccupied and running vehicle connected with a Longboat couple at a city location. The investigating officer later was told the couple was fine, and had accidentally locked their keys in the car.

April 9

Off my lawn

10:07 p.m., 700 block of Penfield Street

Disturbance: A resident called police to complain about parking issues on his street and about construction vehicles that had driven on his grass. The officer spoke to nearby workers and asked them to be more careful while driving on the narrow street. No parking violations were noted.

It’s the law

7:36 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic violation: While assisting with a traffic stop, police reported spotting another car violate Florida’s law that requires drivers slow to 20 mph under the posted speed limit or move over a lane when passing stopped emergency vehicles. That driver was issued a written warning.

Time to go

9:46 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: An employee called police about an intoxicated customer who was beginning to bother other patrons. The employee said she just wanted the customer to leave and return to her hotel room. Police officers arrived and walked the customer back to her room with no incident.

Stuck, Part I

4:38 p.m., 400 block of L’Ambiance Drive

Rescue: Police responded with fire-rescue units to the scene of a person stuck in an elevator. Fire-rescue personnel got the person out.

Stuck, Part II

4:49 p.m., 100 North Shore Road

Boat call: Police responded to a report of a sailboat in distress near Longboat Pass. While the officer was on the way, he learned the vessel was possibly grounded on a sandbar in the vicinity of the pass and that a private towing service was in the process of pulling the boat free. No injuries were reported.

Compiled by Eric Garwood from Longboat Key Police Department incident reports