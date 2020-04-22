Longboat Key Cops Corner: Dog has his own set of wheels

April 11

He’s with us

10:52 a.m., 7000 block of Seabreeze Avenue

Animal call: While investigating a report of a dog on the beach, an officer encountered a couple with a dog in a cart. The couple told the officer they were residents and had brought the dog and the cart with them to set up beach umbrellas. They were issued a verbal warning.

Who’s from out of town?

11:38 a.m., 700 block of St. Judes Drive North

Public service: A caller to police was concerned about people staying nearby and not following a 14-day self-quarantine order from Florida’s governor. The caller was contacted and told the people in question had been cleared by another officer the day before.

They’re from out of town

1:08 p.m., 500 block of Sanctuary Drive

Noise: A noise complaint brought a pair of officers to the beach. Within 100 feet of the sand, the officers reported hearing music. As they approached closer, they took note of two boats anchored beyond the surf and a family on the beach. A member of the family said they were from another town, and officers informed them they were in violation of an executive order closing the beach to non-residents and their music was too loud. The family left without incident.

No beach for you

1:50 p.m., 600 block of Longboat Club Road

Suspicious person: An out-of-town boater became angry when an officer told him and his group had to leave the beach because it was closed to non-residents. The boater raised the point of residents being allowed to stay while he was asked to reboard his beached boat and leave. The officer reminded the residents on the beach to stay on their side of the mean-tide line. They said they understood and complied.

Positivity

4:39 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Public service: While on patrol, an officer was approached by a man in a wheelchair regarding a car that wouldn’t start. The officer assisted with starting the car, and a friend followed the man home to make sure everything was OK.

On the waterfront

6:09 p.m., Linley Street

Suspicious person: Police were dispatched to an area near the Linley Street boat ramp to investigate two people who seemed out place. Police discovered they were cleaning and loading a small boat for a trip to their larger boat, anchored nearby.

April 12

No one there

2:22 a.m., 800 block of Broadway Street

Security check: An officer discovered an open door while checking on the security of business. A manager was contacted and informed the officer on how to lock the door.

Costly beach visit

1:31 p.m., 200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: Two vehicles found parked on a town utilities department access road were ticketed. A family had left the vehicles there and were seen walking back from a nearby beach with lounge chairs. Hours later, a third vehicle was found in the same place and ticketed.

Rescued

5:54 p.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Rescue: Police responded to a mid-island park following a report of a kayaker in distress. A crew aboard the town’s fire-rescue boat had already found the kayaker and rescued him by the time police arrived.

Voices were raised

6:51 p.m., 6900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Disturbance: A man had a storekeeper call police to report an argument he had been involved in not far away at the town’s Linley Street boat ramp. The man reported no physical contact took place, which was confirmed by a witness. Police looked for the other person but couldn’t find him. The man who called was advised to stay away from the other man.

April 14

Picking up more than a car

8:29 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: The driver of a car-hauling tractor-trailer was ticketed for parking alongside Gulf of Mexico Drive while loading a vehicle for transport.

April 15

Not a problem

10:23 a.m., 2200 block of Harbour Court

Rescue: Police and fire-rescue units responded to a report of a gas leak. No gas was detected.

Beach, interrupted

11:26 a.m., 600 block of Longboat Club Road

Suspicious persons: Police spoke with the security guard of a gated community regarding a call he had from a resident concerning two people on the beach. An officer spoke to the men separately, each of them saying they were visitors staying in a unit they identified by its number. No violations were noted, and the men decided to leave the beach and return to the unit.