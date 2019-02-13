Longboat Key Cops Corner: Does anyone use taillights any more?

From the "It Happens'' department of Cops Corner this week, we present three drivers in one day (Feb. 2) who somehow didn't realize their vehicles' taillights weren't working.

5:25 a.m.: A blue Suzuki two-door was stopped with no taillights. The driver was given a verbal warning.

10:02 p.m.: A silver Ford SUV was stopped with no taillights. The dashboard switch was set to the proper position, which activated the lights.

10:42 p.m.: A white Range Rover SUV was stopped with no taillights. The dashboard switch was set to the proper position, which activated the lights.

Enjoy the rest of this week's Cops Corner.

FEB. 2

Our condolences

12:19 a.m., 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The town’s automated traffic monitoring system alerted officers to a car owned by a driver with a suspended drivers’ license. The driver of the car relayed to the officer during a traffic stop that the owner was her father, and he had recently passed away. The officer offered condolences and closed out the traffic stop.

It’s still there

9:27 a.m., 2000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A driver with a Canadian drivers’ license was pulled over in connection with a database report that her Florida license had expired two years earlier. The driver told police that she is a resident of Canada and let her Florida license lapse because she was licensed in Canada. She thought her Florida license would disappear from records. The officer advised the woman to consult with the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles to delete her Florida record to prevent a similar traffic stop from taking place again.

If you hear something, call me

11 a.m., Police Headquarters

Lost item: A Longboat Key woman stopped by the police department to see if anyone had turned in a lost hearing aid. She said she likely lost it in a fall while running in the 4900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive. Officers took the woman’s contact information if such a device was turned in.

On the run

11:14 a.m., 5500 block Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog nuisance: An officer responding to Joan Durante Park on a call of a loose dog found the dog’s owner and explained the town code regarding leashes and dogs. The owner said sometimes the dog gets loose accidentally and that she will pay closer attention.

Is it yours?

3:12 p.m., 2100 block of Harbourside Drive

Assist other agencies: Responding to a call for assistance from the Sarasota Police Department, an officer visited a Longboat Key home in connection with a found wallet. Sarasota police tried to contact the wallet owner on the phone but were unsuccessful. An officer left a business card at the address found in the wallet.

Waiting for the boss

10:29 p.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: While on patrol, an officer spotted a car after hours in the parking lot of the Islandside golf course maintenance building. The officer spoke to the person with the car, who said he was waiting for his supervisor to arrive.

No reservations at the inn

11:30 p.m., 1600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: An officer on patrol stopped to investigate why a car was parked near the entrance to the proposed site of the St. Regis Hotel and Residences. The Bradenton man said his truck was experiencing mechanical problems. After police checked for any wants or warrants, he was able to restart the truck and depart.

FEB. 3

Much ado about trees

11:33 a.m., 0 block of Lighthouse Point Drive

Trespassing: A dispute over tree trimming led to a trespassing warning being issued to a Longboat Key man. The incident began with a call to police regarding trees trimmed on a resident’s property without permission. The resident said he has an agreement with his condo association to trim ficus trees annually in April, and down to 18 feet. A representative of the association said someone not connected to the association called a handyman to trim the trees and such a thing had been an issue in the past. Police talked to the man who called the handyman, explained the condo association agreement and then issued a warning to stay off the resident’s property.

Be patient or be a patient

6:41 p.m., 1600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A rider on a rental motorcycle was warned for passing in a no-passing area. When the officer stopped the rider and asked if he knew the reason for the stop, the rider, who was from out of state, said he just got impatient with Longboat Key traffic. The officer advised him to be more patient, especially on a motorcycle.

FEB. 4

Dude, those are really plain boards

11:40 a.m., off the key near Bayfront Park

Public service: While on marine patrol, an officer spotted a pair of boards, measuring 10 feet long each, floating in the channel. The officer removed them from the channel and brought them ashore for pick up by the Public Works Department.

FEB. 6

Dinner or breakfast?

3:32 a.m., 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Police stopped to investigate why a convertible was parked along Gulf of Mexico Drive and soon encountered a couple approaching from the beach. They said it was their car and they had stopped to eat some food on the beach. The officer said they couldn’t park there and the beaches were closed. They apologized and left.

Close is not enough

11:38 a.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic/parking: A truck parked six inches into the bike lane drew the attention of police, who had heard from a caller this wasn’t the first time a company truck had been improperly parked. The driver said he had been unable to park completely clear of the bike lane. The officer delivered a verbal warning but said if he sees the same company parked like this again, a formal citation would be written.

Not convincing enough

12:59 p.m., 600 Bayport Way

Suspicious circumstance: A man called police after receiving a nearly-convincing call from someone claiming to be his grandson asking for money. The caller called the man “grandpa” and said he was sick again and had been arrested on drug charges by the New York Police Department. The man said he does have a grandson who had been sick recently who attends school in New York. When the man got suspicious, he asked for the caller’s birthday. The caller came up witih a month, but not the date or year and hung up. The man called his grandson to confirm everything was OK.