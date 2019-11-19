Longboat Key Cops Corner: Close call in New Pass

Nov. 11

Safe and sound

9:19 a.m., 100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Boating incident: An officer was flagged down in Overlook Park regarding a boating incident. A man said he had been fishing from an anchored kayak in New Pass. The anchor became stuck and the swiftly moving tide was forcing the small craft underwater. The man swam to shore for his safety. The police’s marine unit and Sarasota Police’s marine unit helped find the kayak and returned it to the man.

Take the day off

3:08 p.m., 700 block of Penfield Street

Noise: Work underway by a plumbing company on a swimming pool pump system drew the attention of police on a federal holiday. The worker said he was not aware of the town’s regulations against such work noise on federal holidays and wrapped up his work for the day.

Speeding up

9:11 p.m., 500 block of Broadway Street

Traffic: A police officer watched as a westbound car accelerated to 35 mph. The officer performed a traffic stop and issued a speeding citation. The driver from off the island said she did not know the speed limit was 20 mph.

Nov. 12

He’s fine

10:07 a.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Rescue: Police were alerted to the possibility of an unconscious person in a car. Once officers arrived, they discovered the person was sleeping.

Just checking

10:58 a.m., Police Headquarters

Public service: A resident wanted local police to know of a suspicious event that took place at his out of state home before heading to Longboat Key for the winter. In trying to find his car in parking lot, a woman assisted him and, a few days later, mail was discovered missing from his mailbox. A Longboat officer told him it would be best to make a report with his local police out of state. The man said he also wanted local police to be aware of the incident.

Mote assist

1:12 p.m., Sister Keys

Animal call: Police were asked by Mote Marine to investigate a report of a dead manatee. An officer on marine patrol found the dead animal and brought it to the area of the Linley Street boat ramp, where a Mote team recovered it.

Nov. 16

Difference of opinion

2:15 p.m., 800 block of Broadway Street

Parking/traffic: A resident called police to report seeing two orange cones in front of a restaurant, which the caller said were placed to keep cars pulling out of the parking lot from being hit by other cars. The caller said he was going to organize neighbors to do the same with cones. The officer explained it would be against the law to block legal parking spaces.

Nov. 17

A day of rest . . . so rest, already

12:15 p.m., 600 block of Buttonwood Drive

Noise: Two officers visited a neighborhood over a noise complaint on a Sunday. Workers on a lift were painting, one with sprayer, and another worker was inside with a power saw. The officers told the workers said noise-producing work was prohibited on Sundays. The workers wrapped up for the day.

Upon further review

3:02 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Traffic/parking: A caller sought police to ticket a vehicle believed to be parked illegally. It was not.

Yup, that is illegal

3:26 p.m., 7000 block of Lois Avenue

Traffic/parking: While on patrol, an officer found a truck parked in violation of posted signs. A ticket was issued.

Open for business (not really)

11:17 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Security check: While conducting a security check on a business, an officer discovered a door unsecured. The store was checked and cleared of intruders, and there was no sign of theft. A representative from the business arrived to lock up.

Nov. 18

Gone but not forgotten

5:09 a.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Noise: A caller to police reported a loud, groaning-type noise that came from a sewage truck. The caller said the truck had left before the officer arrived. The officer noted seeing such a truck leaving the area as he arrived for the call.

Mother-in-law trouble

10:59 a.m., 200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A license-recognition camera took note of a vehicle with an expired registration. Once stopped, the driver of the car said the car belonged to his mother-in-law. The driver was issued a written warning and asked to inform the car’s registered owner of the problem.

The disappearing lineman

7:15 p.m., 500 block of Hornblower Lane

Public service: A caller to police asked an officer to check on the safety of a utility worker tending to cables in the dark. The officer checked but couldn’t find the worker. Re-connected to the caller, the officer was told the worker had been at the corner of Hornblower Lane and Gulf of Mexico Drive for 10-15 minutes before police were alerted. The officer told the caller the worker was no longer there.

Nov. 19

Technical difficulties

9:44 a.m., 600 block of Bayport Drive

Disturbance: The office manager of a community called police after a resident became argumentative over a website that wasn’t working. The manager said she called police when the resident refused to leave, though eventually did. The resident said the community’s website wasn’t working and sought help at the office in trying to get an address of a neighbor.

Can’t see

10:26 a.m., 2900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic/parking: Following up on a report of a construction truck parked improperly, an officer found a vehicle obstructing the view of traffic from Triton Boulevard. The driver was instructed about parking rules, issued a verbal warning and told to mover the vehicle.

Yellow means stop (it really does)

3:10 p.m., 500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a van was issued a warning after a police officer spotted the vehicle driving through a crosswalk while the flashing yellow lights were activated.

Locked on

6:32 p.m., 500 block of Broadway Street

Traffic: A car heading east from Gulf of Mexico Drive was checked with radar traveling 30 mph in a 20 mph zone. The driver was ticketed.

Nov. 20

Squirrel!

11:02 a.m., 2300 block of Harbour Oaks Drive

Animal nuisance: A complaint was called in to police over a barking dog from an adjacent residence. The officer met with the dog’s owner, who apologized for his pet, who was barking at squirrels in the yard. The dog was brought inside from the porch.