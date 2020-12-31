Longboat Key Cops Corner: Anchors aweigh . . . er . . . away!

Dec. 12

Loose anchor

10:13 a.m., Harbor Point Road

Boating call: An officer responded to a report of a pontoon boat adrift with no one aboard. When the officer arrived, he learned the owner was taking care of the situation and was retrieving the vessel after the anchor let loose.

Danger ahead

11:45 a.m., Country Club Shores

Boating call: The town’s marine-patrol officer responded to a report from a boater who had struck a channel marker near the neighborhood while navigating the previous day into a setting sun. No injuries were reported, and damage was minor. The boat owner had already notified the community association the marker would need to be reset in the seabed. The officer marked the location with a hazard buoy.

iCan’t Find It

12:50 p.m., 0 block of Twin Shores

Lost property: A resident called to report a lost iPhone. The resident said it’s likely the phone was left behind at a town retail store but had no luck tracking it with location-finding software. The manager of the store said no such phone was turned in as found property.

Paws on the sand

1:38 p.m., 3000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog on the beach: A caller to police reported a man with a dog on the beach. When an officer arrived, he saw a man with a black dog and a red disposable cup sitting near the dune line. As the officer approached, the man stood and walked off, dumping the contents of his cup. The officer explained dogs and alcohol were not allowed on town beaches, and the man’s claim of the canine as an emotional support animal did not match with what was allowed by town rules. Police records indicated the man had been spoken to several times in the last week about dogs on the beach. He was given a notice to appear in court. Photos and a video of the man with his dog were also sent by a witness to police.

All alone

9:57 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Road

Suspicious vehicle: An officer on patrol stopped to investigate a vehicle parked on the street at Town Hall. No wants or warrants were connected with the license number. A check of the area did not locate the vehicle’s owner.

Overtime at Overlook

11:25 p.m., 200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking citation: A vehicle found in the Overlook Park parking lot past normal park hours was ticketed.

Dec. 13

The dog is with me

2:04 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog on the beach: Police were called to the beach on a report of a St. Bernard drinking salt water. An officer arrived to find the dog, wearing a leash, sleeping on a town alongside its owner. The owner said the dog was a bonafide service animal.

Bike, car: collision course

2:14 p.m., 3000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic crash: A bicyclist called police to report a collision with a vehicle that initially left the scene. The cyclist said they approached a side street crossing while riding on the sidewalk and were surprised by a vehicle. One cyclist applied brakes and a second hit the first cyclist before falling over the handlebars and hitting the front of the car. The driver returned to the scene and related a similar description, adding shrubs made visibility difficult. No serious injuries were reported. A report was taken for information only.