Longboat Key Cops Corner: An on again, off again problem

Sept. 5

Solved, not solved, solved, not solved

8:39 a.m., 500 block of Emerald Harbor Drive

Suspicious incident: A problem with a back yard floodlight that turns on and off throughout the night was determined by a homeowner to be caused by a faulty bulb. After police were called to investigate, the homeowner said was in the process of replacing it.

Yup, it works

10:11 a.m., 600 block of Cedars Court

Abandoned 911 call: Police went to a swimming pool area after emergency-call takers received a 911 call from the location. A person at the scene told an officer a 911-only phone had recently been installed at the pool and she was testing it. The person told the officer she made that clear to the call taker who answered the 911 call.

Not on the north

Noon, near Linley Street and Poinsetta Drive

Parking: While on patrol, an officer spotted a vehicle parked on the north side of Linley Street, where signs indicate no parking is allowed. The officer wrote a parking citation for the vehicle.

No sandy paws

12:45 p.m., Broadway Street beach access

Dog on the beach: An officer was summoned to the beach on a report of a black German shepherd running loose on the sand. The officer spoke to the dog’s owner, who said he was unaware of the town’s prohibition on dogs on the beach. The man and dog left after receiving a verbal warning.

Close, but no

3:18 p.m., 600 block of Broadway Street

Parking: Responding to a call about an illegally parked vehicle, an officer arrived to find the front wheels about six inches outside of a marked box in which to park. The officer wrote a warning for the vehicle’s driver.

Oh, hello

7:50 p.m., 600 block of Weston Point Court

Alarm: An activated alarm at a home sent a pair of officers to investigate. Upon their discovery of an unsecured door, the officer went inside to check for signs of a break in. Finding none, they prepared to leave only to meet up with the homeowners arriving from dinner. They conceded they might have left the door unlocked and provided the alarm company with the proper code.

Sept. 6

Just us

7:36 a.m., 3400 block of Fair Oaks Drive

Abandoned 911 call: An incomplete 911 call prompted an officer to investigate. When he arrived, the officer spoke to a person in the residence who said no one had used the phone recently. A similar call took place later in the morning. Another officer investigated, found no cause for suspicious and was told there might be an issue with the telephone.

Hard to find

9:44 a.m., near North Shore Road

Suspicious incident: Police were alerted to the presence of several people and dogs on the beach on the north end of the island, along with a vehicle parked in a barricaded area. An officer found no such activity on the beach and no such parked vehicle in nearby cordoned-off public parking areas. He did repair some broken police tape used to block off parking zones.

Circle of life

11:23 a.m., near the Linley Street boat ramp

Wildlife call: A dead manatee washed up on the shoreline and was reported to police. Mote Marine Aquarium and Laboratory took care of the situation.

Not really missing

12:48 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Missing person: A caller to police had been waiting for a person to complete a visit inside a store but grew concerned when the person never emerged. The caller had gone inside and found no one, then checked all the stores nearby to no avail. Police gathered information and began to canvass the area. An officer soon received word the person had decided to walk home instead of riding with the person who was waiting.

Pretty good, for a dog

4:26 p.m., Greer Island

Dog on the beach: Police were sent to a beach on the north end on a report of a dog on the sand. Before the officer could arrive, though, dispatchers relayed the possibility the dog had arrived at the beach aboard a boat.

Additional horsepower

5:09 p.m., near Longboat Pass

Boating call: While on marine patrol, a pair of officers spotted two kayakers struggling to make headway against a current. The officers helped the kayakers reach shore safely.

All is well

5:37 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Parking: An anonymous caller reported an illegally parked vehicle, but when an officer arrived he determined the vehicle was properly parked. The vehicle’s owner asked if anything further needed to be done, and the officer said everything was fine.

No mask

6 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Police were called by an employee to a retail store after a man without a mask yelled at another customer. When the employee told the man he would have to leave, he did so carrying unpaid-for merchandise. When challenged outside, the man returned the merchandise and left.

Crash

8:23 p.m., 2800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic crash: An officer on patrol drove up on a traffic collision between two vehicles in the rain on southbound Gulf of Mexico Drive. No injuries were reported, and damage was estimated at about $1,500 per vehicle. One driver was cited after colliding into the rear of the vehicle in front.

Sept. 7

The eyes have it

9:27 p.m., 500 block of Golf Links Drive

Suspicious vehicle: An off-site homeowner called police after seeing a vehicle parked on her driveway via a security camera system. An officer checked the home and found nothing out of the ordinary. A follow-up call determined the vehicle belonged to a neighbor, who removed the vehicle when asked.

Sept. 8

To have and to hold

11 a.m., police headquarters

Public assist: A home-sitting service employee came to the police department with three firearms that belong to client, seeking their safekeeping. The employee said the home was under renovation and the client asked if the police could secure the weapons because he didn’t want them in the home while work was underway. The firearms were placed in a department vault.

Sept. 9

All’s well that . . .

1:23 p.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Suspicious incident: A restaurant employee notified police after a party left in a boat without paying a bill. The employee said bill was left on the outdoor table inside a check presenter. When the employee returned, the patrons had left and the bill was unpaid. The town’s marine patrol officer was alerted to the description of the boat and its occupants, but they were not found. Less than an hour later, a representative of the restaurant notified police that the situation had been rectified.

Sept. 11

Case (and bridge) closed

9:30 a.m., Longboat Pass

Traffic: Police received word that the mechanism for the Longboat Pass drawbridge was experiencing difficulties and that the span was stuck in the open position. Maintenance crews were on scene and the bridge returned to operation promptly.