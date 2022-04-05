Longboat Key Cops Corner: An early start — on noise

Friday, March 25

Early start

7:49 a.m., Palm Drive

Noise: An officer spoke to the foreman at a parking-lot construction work site about noise from machinery taking place before allowed hours. The foreman ordered the work halted until it was allowed.

Too much tennis

12:01 p.m., 700 block of Longboat Club Road

Welfare check: A potential tennis partner called police concerned that her friend had not shown up for a scheduled outing on the courts. An officer who went to the woman’s home encountered her husband who said there had been an inadvertent double booking of tennis outings and his wife was OK. That news was relayed to the original caller.

Saturday, March 26

No parking

2:24 p.m., Greer Island

Boating call: An officer asked a boater who had anchored near the north shore lagoon access point to move his vessel. The anchored boater was told the channel needs to be accessible, and the boater responded that he was unaware of the problem because of the shallow water depth. He moved immediately after speaking to police.

Drifting

2:46 p.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Boating call: Police received a report of a disabled boat drifting toward land, though it eventually drifted against a dock. The boater said a commercial towing service was on the way. No further assistance was needed.

Not jetting, not skiing

3:01 p.m., 6900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: A caller reported a pair of personal watercraft parked on the beach for 30 minutes. An officer confirmed the report but found no law violations. The officer called the caller back and informed of his findings.

Sunday, March 27

Ghost boat (just kidding)

9:55 a.m., east of Putter Lane

Boating call: An officer was dispatched to investigate the discovery of a 45-foot cabin cruiser adrift in Sarasota Bay. The officer found the vessel in poor condition, without registration numbers or a name. He alerted the U.S. Coast Guard that the vessel was drifting south and was a hazard to navigation. Arrangements were made for the vessel to be towed to Sarasota, with the help of the Coast Guard, Sarasota Police, a commercial towing company and the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Keep it down

10:31 a.m., 6800 block of Hughes Street

Noise: Music from a neighborhood block party prompted a call to police. When an officer arrived, he was told the party was in closing stages and the music was turned off.

Monday, March 28

Lighting him up

2:40 a.m., 6900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: An officer on patrol spotted a man riding a bicycle in the dark with no lights. The man told the officer he had lights, but the batteries had died. The officer provided the man with a new set of lights, donated to the department (both red and white) as part of bicycle safety program sponsored by Florida Department of Transportation. The man installed the lights, switched them on and rode off.

You, there. About the dog . . .

12:51 p.m., North Shore Road

Dog on the beach: An officer using his patrol vehicle’s public address system explained to a boater near the Longboat Pass bridge why his small dog wasn’t allowed on the beach.

Wednesday, March 30

Not much to go on

11:18 p.m., police headquarters

Found property: A resident brought to the police station a drivers’ license from Mexico City with only a man’s name and blood type printed on it. With little information, the police took the document into safe keeping.

Thursday, March 31

A little help

8:49 a.m., 2300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A company needing assistance in picking up a boom-lift vehicle from a site on Gulf of Mexico Drive contacted police to alert them. The company driver said parking on Gulf of Mexico Drive was necessary to facilitate the pickup. Police parked in the center lane with lights flashing to help ensure the safety of the operation.

Contact the underground

9:28 a.m., 3800 block of Hughes Street

Suspicious people: A caller wanted police to investigate a trio wearing yellow, high-visibility vests in the vicinity, whom she saw on security video from her off-site residence. Police confirmed the trio was connected with the townwide project to bury utility cables underground.