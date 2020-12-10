Longboat Key Cops Corner: All cool in the pool

Nov. 24

Not home

10:15 a.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Welfare check: A condominium community manager called police to check on the welfare of a resident after attempts to reach the resident were unsuccessful. Police arrived along with fire-rescue. A member of the fire-rescue team said the resident had recently been taken to the hospital. The property manager attempted to enter the residence with a master key to confirm but was unable.

All cool in the pool

11:36 a.m., 1000 block of Longboat Club Road

Unsecure premises: A concerned resident, believing neighbors were out of town, called police to report a nearby home with its garage door open. Police arrived to find the door open and two cars parked inside. The door to the home’s interior was also unsecure. Reporting their intentions to enter the home, police then stepped inside and announced their presence. Officers found the residents relaxing by the pool. The residents thanked the officers for their diligence and the caller was contacted and informed of the officers’ findings.

Not cool in the pool

5:14 p.m., 700 block of Penfield St.

Animal call: Residents called police to report a four-foot snake in their swimming pool. An officer netted the snake and released it into a grassy area nearby.

Driver cited

9:06 p.m., Bay Isles Parkway and Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic crash: One driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital and was cited for careless driving after a two-car collision. Police said the cited driver turned left in front of oncoming traffic. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Nov. 26

Yarr, this be a mystery

2:33 p.m., off Buttonwood Cove

Suspicious incident: A kayaker reported finding a locked wooden box on an island near Buttonwood Cove. The kayaker told police it was large and too heavy to lift. Members of the police staff with knowledge of things maritime said they believed it was likely a dock-box swept away during Hurricane Eta. The location was relayed to police with the possible goal of sending a marine unit, but there was a strong likelihood the box was in very shallow water.

Coyote sightings

6:39 p.m., 3000 block of Grand Bay Drive

Miscellaneous call: A pedestrian stopped at the security office of a condominium complex, concerned for her safety after spotting what might have been one of the island’s coyotes. About an hour later, a report of a coyote on the golf course was received.

Nov. 28

Unwanted visitor

10:50 a.m., 700 block of Old Compass Road

Animal complaint: A resident called police to seek assistance with a raccoon found inside a compartment of his boat. Animal control officers were called and the police officer propped open the compartment hatch and asked the resident to call back if the animal left on its own.

Bag o' evidence

2:06 p.m., 6000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog on the beach: Police were called to alert them to a dog that had come from an anchored boat and defecated on the sand without its owners cleaning up. When an officer spoke to the boaters, they produced a filled plastic bag as evidence they had done their duty.

No brakes

2:15 p.m., 3600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic collision: A three-car collision resulted in minor injuries and a driver cited for equipment failure. Police determined one of the vehicles’ brakes were not working, causing the vehicle to crash into the rear of a stopped vehicle, which in turn struck another vehicle. No one required transportation to a hospital.

Nov. 29

Moving along

8:29 a.m., 1600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Trespassing: A caller alerted police to a man parked on vacant private property and fishing on a nearby structure. The man told an officer he was from out of town and hadn’t seen any signs indicating restricted access. The officer noted that the fishing location could be accessed by parking in town lots. The man apologized and left.