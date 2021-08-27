Longboat Key Cops Corner: A lot of trash talk

Saturday, Aug. 21

Circle of life

11:28 a.m., Longboat Key Moorings

Animal call: The town’s marine patrol officer spotted a dead sea turtle within the boundaries of a marina. The officer contacted Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium and was asked to recover the turtle and bring it to Mote staff.

One tree spill

12:26 p.m, 3300 block of Bayou Sound

Traffic hazard: An officer responded to a resident’s complaint about a large tree limb that had fallen and was blocking a sidewalk and a portion of the road. The resident wasn’t aware of when the limb fell or who might have cut the limb with a chainsaw without removing the pieces. The officer was able to move the large limb to the curb and removed smaller branches from the roadway. He also left word with the town’s Public Works Department to have the limb picked up.

A lot of chain saws, huh?

8 p.m., 700 block of Jungle Queen Way

Noise: An officer sent to a neighborhood on a noise complaint encountered a man working with a chain saw to cut down a tree. The officer told the man he was making work noise outside of the town’s allowed hours and that he needed to stop. The man was issued a verbal warning.

Sunday, Aug. 22

The fugitive

11:21 a.m., North Siesta Key bridge

Agency assistance: The town’s marine patrol officer joined with a Sarasota marine unit in searching for a stolen car suspect who ran from a head-on collision nearby. Reports from witnesses indicated the man ran from the crash in the direction of Sarasota Bay. The man was not found in the immediate area but a suspect answering the description of the fugitive was taken into custody a few hours later in the Gulf Gate section of Sarasota County.

Trash talk, part I

2:30 p.m., 4500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: Police came to a neighborhood to get to the bottom of a dispute between neighbors over the use of a trash bin. The man who called police said someone berated him while the man tried to dump household trash into a community trash bin. The man said he was told no one was permitted to use the trash bin and then was blocked in by the other man’s vehicle. Police found a vehicle similar to the one described and spoke to its owner, who said the community had troubles with workers dumping refuse into the bin and didn’t realize the relatively new-to-the-community man he encountered was a resident. He said once he realized the man was a resident, he left – though he disputed who had been yelling. Both men agreed to be less confrontational in the future.

Rescued

4:54 p.m., Lido Key Beach

Rescue assist: Three people were rescued from the surf by lifeguards, including one with the assistance of the town’s marine patrol unit. The officer was called to assist and arrived to find two swimmers already on the beach and third offshore, though a lifeguard was alongside. The officer took them aboard his boat and brought them to shore, with paramedics waiting. No injuries other than exhaustion were reported.

The gift of music

3:02 p.m., 500 block of Halyard Lane

Noise: A resident called to complain about loud music coming from a home across a canal at which a birthday party was underway. Officers confirmed being able to hear the music from the caller’s home and went to the party to ask for lower volume. The partygoers complied and a verbal warning was issued.

Suspiciously fishing

9:50 p.m., Longboat Pass bridge

Suspicious people: Police checked out a report of people fishing from the north-end bridge but found no one acting improperly or committing crimes. The person who initially called police said he hadn’t been sure fishing from the bridge was allowed.

Monday, Aug. 23

Trash talk, the sequel

8:51 a.m., 4100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: A business owner became concerned about her trash bin overflowing with refuse and called police, suspecting work crews nearby were dumping their construction debris. An officer sent to investigate spoke to the workers who denied putting anything in the business owner’s bin, reasoning they had their own bin much closer to their work site.

Quality control

2:57 p.m., 2000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: Thinking he was stopping to assist the driver of a broken-down delivery truck, a police officer learned that the vehicle was fine, but the driver was awaiting a company inspector to deal with an incident inside. A box on board for delivery had leaked about a gallon of some kind of liquid and made several other boxes wet.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Cone challenge

Noon, 4000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: Police were called out to a complaint about parking and found a town vehicle and trailer parked partially blocking the road. The workers were picking up traffic cones and preparing to leave. An officer remained on the scene until the vehicle drove off.

Safe keeping

3:03 p.m., police headquarters

Found property: A wallet containing an out of state drivers license and a debit card was brought to police after it was found alone in a town park. An initial attempt at finding the owner through the internet was not successful, so the property was locked away.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

It’s a gusher

12:05 p.m., 500 block of Yawl Lane

Citizen assist: An officer on patrol discovered a plume of water shooting 15 feet. The homeowner said he had hit the fixture with his car. The officer’s attempt at shutting the water off was unsuccessful. The officer stood by while a private plumber arrived to make repairs.

Rubber meets the road

1:30 p.m., 6700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: An officer removed a shredded tractor-trailer tire from the southbound lanes of the road.

Don’t be early

11:11 a.m., 4500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: An officer stopped to render aid to the driver of a vehicle stopped on the side of the road with its emergency flashers on. The driver said there was no emergency, but was rather waiting a few minutes before arriving at a nearby home for an appointment. The officer suggested a safer place to wait.