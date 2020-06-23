Longboat Key Cops Corner: A lot hinges on this call

June 11

Closed-door policy

11:59 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise complaint: A caller to police complained about the sounds of slamming doors coming from a neighboring unit in a multi-family building. The responding officer was unable to make contact with the door-slamming residents.

June 12

Waiting for a tow

6:41 a.m., 3600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Boating call: The police department’s marine-patrol officer was sent to the area of a reported sinking boat. The officer arrived to find a sailboat had run aground and was waiting for a boat-towing service to assist in pulling it free.

Not me

9:22 a.m., 3300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: A dispute between a property manager and a resident resulted in no crime but did require a visit from police. The manager called to report a discussion with a resident about a tree that had been cut down. The resident thought the manager had the tree cut down on his authority, but the manager said it was the neighborhood’s board that made the decision The two exchanged words, but the resident agreed to avoid further conversation with the manager.

Nothing to see here

9:48 a.m., 5000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A caller to police complained about construction vehicles blocking traffic, which resulted in a police officer being sent to investigate. The officer looked several blocks north and south of the reported problem and only found a crew that had properly set up cones and warning signs and had parked off the road, causing no blockage.

Can’t park there

12:55 p.m., 1700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Trespassing: A resident of a condominium community reported trespassers parking there and heading to the adjacent beach. A police officer walked to the beach and talked with a group of people who said they had parked in the private lot. They said they were preparing to leave.

Maybe we’ll eat out

2:08 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire call: Police accompanied fire rescue units on a report of an activated fire alarm. Once on the scene, fire rescue personnel said the alarm was set off by cooking smoke and that no further assistance was required.

Boat on the beach

3:30 p.m., near Sand Point Road

Boating call: The police department’s marine patrol officer responded to a call about a boat on the beach. The officer arrived to find no violations and reconnected with the caller to say the boater had done nothing wrong.

Phone folly

3:31 p.m., 5100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Abandoned 911: Police responded to a dropped 911 call only to learn a child had been playing with a phone. The child said he didn’t mean to dial the emergency number and he was sorry.

Maybe a bottle, instead?

9:08 p.m., 5700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: Police received a call from a woman who complained about receiving three phone calls from another person who accused her of drinking pool water through a bendy straw. Police attempts to reach the caller to the woman were unsuccessful.

June 13

He’s OK

1:04 p.m., 3436 Mistletoe Lane

Suspicious person: Police responding an activated intruder alarm found a gardener at work on the property. The gardener said he must have set off the alarm and provided the homeowner’s name and contact information. The homeowner confirmed the gardener was authorized to be there.

No place for a barbecue

3:41 p.m., 300 block of Broadway Street

Suspicious activity: A report of someone barbecuing in a beach access parking lot attracted the attention of a caller to police. As an officer was arriving, he spotted a white pickup truck pulling out with a grill trailered behind.

June 14

Show’s over

12:41 a.m., 500 block of Halyard Lane

Noise: Police asked a resident to turn down the music after receiving a report of singing coming from the backyard. The resident said she would comply.

Out for a ride

9:38 a.m., 600 block of Putter Lane

Suspicious activity: A resident called police to report a pickup with a dog in the backseat, driving slowly through their neighborhood. Following the report, another officer stopped a similar looking vehicle and learned the driver was a town resident who was taking his dog for a ride around the island.

Learning moment

1:54 p.m., 6600 block of Gulfside Lane

Suspicious person: Police explained to a caller that people reported to be trespassing on the beach behind a vacant home were actually on public beach, and no violations were taking place. The officer also clarified that boats were also allowed to anchor just offshore.

Alcohol and gunpowder

4:26 p.m., Greer Island

Alcohol offense: Police spoke with a man who said he was 21 years of age about his improper possession fireworks on the beach and two bottles of vodka. He was 18, according to his identification. He was cited.

Shopping is a pleasure

11:11 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Unsecured premises: While performing a routine security check of a business, an officer discovered a door slightly open. When he opened it fully, the alarm sounded. The officer checked the building and found no signs of a crime. The officer and keyholder watched security video of the door and surmised that the last person out did not fully close the door.

June 15

Staying the night

10:01 a.m., 700 block of Broadway Street

Trespassing: The management of a restaurant called police to report a boat tied to its dock. An officer spoke to the people aboard the boat, who said they ate at the waterfront restaurant the night before but couldn’t find an available mooring line in the adjacent basin, so they remained tied up at the dock. They were preparing to get underway and said they were sorry.

June 16

Being reasonable

8:07 p.m., 700 block of Longboat Court

Noise: A complaint about noise prompted a police officer to investigate. The officer heard music coming from an enclosed porch area, but not to the level of violating town regulations. The officer informed the resident of the call, and the resident agreed to reduce the volume anyway.

June 17

Can’t walk home

4:56 p.m., off the key

Boating: While on routine marine patrol, an officer encountered a boater flagging him down. The boater was out of gas and waiting for the boat-rental company to arrive with fuel. The boater asked the officer if he was in a place safe to moor. There were no hazards nearby.

Your papers, please

8:07 p.m., 5800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog on the beach: Officers spoke to the owner of a puppy that was loose on the beach. The owner said the pet was an emotional service animal, but officers advised her the only dogs allowed on the beach were bonafide assistance animals. The owner and puppy left without complaint.

Keep it even lower, huh?

10:16 p.m., 3300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: A caller to police complained about noise coming from a community swimming pool. An officer arrived to find eight people in the pool with a radio on, but not to a level that violates town rules. When told about the complaint, the group of people said they would go inside.