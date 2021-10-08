Longboat Key Cops Corner: A key connection

Friday, Oct. 1

Key connection

4:46 p.m., police headquarters

Found property: A lost car key and its owner were reunited after a few days, thanks to a good Samaritan and a police department staffer. Police reported a luxury-car key had been left at the police station anonymously a few days after an out-of-town visitor stopped by to say he had lost a key to the same make of vehicle. A police department staffer contacted the visitor after connecting the key and the owner's report. Satisfied the visitor’s description of the lost key and key ring matched the items left at the station, the police staffer returned the key to its owner.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Long-distance complaint

9:03 a.m., 6900 block of Longboat Drive South

Citizen dispute: A resident called police to settle an issue involving a landscaping truck. The resident, who was out of state, saw the truck via remote cameras and asked police to see about moving it. When officers arrived, the operators of the truck moved the vehicle beyond the resident’s property line.

What’s the hurry?

11:40 a.m., near Jewfish Key

Boating warning: A boater who had been stopped in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone was warned about his speed but also cited for not carrying required safety gear. In a routine check of the vessel following the stop, a marine patrol officer discovered there was no throwable floatation device onboard, nor were there safety flares. The boater was also warned about the missing flares but cited over the missing floatation device.

Flat spot

2:55 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: An officer stopped to help a motorist with a flat tire on the side of the road but learned a road-service truck was on the way to help. The officer waited until the vehicle was safely towed away.

Sunday, Oct. 3

None shall pass

11:13 a.m., 6500 block of Gulfside Road

Citizen assist: A resident called police to complain about a property with a seawall that extends all the way to the water’s edge, blocking access to those who wish to walk the beach. While taking note of signs that read “Guard Dog that Bites” and “Private Property,” the officer told the resident that the town is aware of the situation and that no local codes were being violated.

Making a splash

11:20 a.m., near Jewfish Key

Boating warning: The operator of a boat that appeared to be homemade and without visible registration information was warned by a marine patrol officer that the vessel was not properly equipped with a throwable floatation device.

Volume control

3:55 p.m., near Jewfish Key

Noise complaints from the water: An officer visited the operators of several boats on the sandbar near the northern end of the island to follow up on a report of loud music. The officer reported ordinary noise levels but spoke to a number of boaters reminding them to keep the music at normal volumes. They agreed.

Monday, Oct. 4

Coffee break!

7:51 a.m., 6500 block of Gulfside Road

Noise complaints from land: An officer spoke to a work crew performing demolition work on the second floor of a home about the town’s regulations regarding noise before 8 a.m. Through a slight language barrier, the officer made clear the rules, though it was already after 8 a.m. The work crew decided to take a break nevertheless.

U can help

9:24 a.m., 500 block of Putting Green Lane

Citizen assist: A resident called police over construction vehicles parked along her street and partially blocking one side of her U-shaped driveway. The officer said the vehicles were legally parked but he would speak to the driver of the truck near the driveway. That driver said he had just dumped a load of dirt and was leaving soon. And he did.

Heating up

9:13 p.m., 600 block of Norton Street

Citizen assist: A resident needing assistance with her air conditioning system called police for help. Two officers determined there was a problem with the thermostat and advised the resident call the company that installed the system in the morning.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Noisy delivery

7 a.m., 6800 block of Longboat Drive South

Noise complaints from the land: Police came to a neighborhood to investigate a report of work noise before permitted hours but learned the workers had simply made a noisy delivery of materials and left. No one was present when an officer arrived.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Duty, no matter where

8:48 a.m., Cortez Road

Agency assistance: While driving to a location in Bradenton, a town police officer encountered a live power line blocking an intersection along Cortez Road. The officer notified the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and assisted with traffic control until Manatee deputies arrived.

Tree tempers

8:33 a.m., 600 block of Cedar Street

Citizen dispute: A dispute over a tree prompted police to sort out the situation. A resident had been cutting down a tree on his own property when a neighbor said something about it, which drew a profane retort. The neighbor called police to file a report, though officers said no crime had taken place.

Safe and sound

9:03 p.m., 6900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Missing person: A person who was disoriented and couldn’t tell police officers where she lived or who to contact was returned home safely. Police reported the woman had been walking for 5-10 minutes when she became lost at a north-end eatery. Police ultimately found a relative and released her to go home following a check by fire-rescue personnel.

Thursday, Oct. 7

No fishing

12:20 a.m., Longboat Pass bridge

Juvenile: A group of juveniles left by the time an officer could arrive in response to a call about people fishing from the bridges.

A knock on the door

4:17 p.m., 600 block of Hideaway Bay Drive

Suspicious person: An unexpected man at the door prompted a resident to call police. Officers spoke to the man, a representative of a court-services company who was there to collect some records. The resident said her parents weren’t available and that she wanted the man to leave. He did.

Friday, Oct. 8

A window in time

8:30 a.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: A difference of opinion over the replacement of a condominium window prompted a call to police but no immediate resolution. A maintenance supervisor called police because he said he was denied entry into an owner’s unit to perform scheduled work. A representative for the owner said the work permits for the job were not in order and that the owners would not consent to the work until the paperwork was done correctly.