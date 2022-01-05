Longboat Key Cops Corner: A fair fare?

Friday, Dec. 24

Quite a ride

9:25 a.m., 1900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: Police were contacted by a resident seeking legal advice from a third party. An officer reached out to learn the resident was wondering whether a fee of $10,000 was legal price to offer to drive a pair of family members from Orlando to Longboat Key. The officer replied that most ride services were probably cheaper, but that it was his decision to make. The resident said he would inquire about less expensive alternatives.

Cutting the cord

2:47 p.m., 500 block of DeNarvaez Drive

Fire assist: Police were summoned to assist with a downed cable. An officer stood by the cable until Florida Power and Light could respond. A utility crew said the cable was not electrical but could have easily come into contact with another, energized, cable and caused injury. The crew made repairs and departed.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Deep thoughts

10 a.m., 6500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A caller who did not wish to meet with police called the agency to report a hole found in the beach sand. An officer determined the hole was made by children and was not creating a safety issue. About eight hours later, and again the following day, officers were again contacted by a caller who did not wish to meet with police about the same hole in the sand. Police explained to the caller that they had already responded and that the hole was likely the work of children. An officer requested a staffer from the town's Public Works Department look at the hole on Dec. 26.

Circling the boats

1:48 p.m., 3200 block of Harbourside Drive

Citizen assist: Police determined no manatees were harmed following a report of boaters driving in circles to view manatees. The officer spoke with the reporting party to explain that the incident took place in an area of boat docks and other facilities and there were no laws broken.

Splash!

4:42 p.m., 500 block of General Harris Street

Citizen assist: An on-call technician with the town's Public Works department responded to a report of a broken water pipe and shut off the flow to a residence. The home's backflow valve had failed.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Land

1:29 a.m., 2400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Boating call: A friend of an overdue paddleboarder called police to report her friend missing for two hours. Police learned the paddleboarder was last seen heading south and conducted a search from the land and in the water but didn't find her. A state wildlife officer who was assisting found the paddleboarder on land, north of the last known position. The officer reported the paddleboarder had become disoriented and paddled to shore unharmed.

Good news, bad news

8:45 p.m., 1600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: What started as a traffic stop ended with a warning and a lost e-reader tablet returned to its owner. An officer on patrol stopped a rental vehicle driving slowly and without tail lights in the dark. The people in the car explained that an e-reader tablet that had been on the roof of the car fell off and they were trying to find it. The officer issued a warning over the tail lights and gathered some information in case he happened to find the tablet, which he did. The officer brought the tablet to the people at a town beach resort.

Monday, Dec.27

Going vertical

6:48 p.m., 4300 block of Falmouth Drive

Suspicious incident: A resident called police to report a teenager climbing up the side of a building toward the second floor. Police learned the teen was trying to gain access to his parents' second-story unit but had been locked out and trying to climb. The teen's father was contacted and confirmed his son's story, apologizing for the tumult the incident caused.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Closing time

3:59 a.m., 700 block of St. Judes Drive North

Citizen assist: The driver of a ride-sharing car called police for assistance in getting an intoxicated passenger out of the vehicle. Police arrived and did so, helping the passenger to the door. The passenger was able to unlock the door and go inside.

Connection made

5:03 p.m., 3300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Lost property: A resident who found a cell phone near a town shopping center called police to report his find. An officer was able to get word to the owner of the cell phone, who was from out of town, that her phone had been found and would be at the police department for safe keeping. She said she would be en route to the department to collect her phone.

Pizza with pepperoni and attitude

7:31 p.m., 1000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: A pizza delivery driver and a security guard clashed over access to a gated community, resulting in a call to police. The guard said the delivery driver was denied access when he wouldn't provide the name of the customer. Eventually, though, the driver supplied the required information and delivered the pie. The guard said the driver left in a small domestic car, driving north.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Idle time

1:13 p.m., 500 Bayview Street

Abandoned vehicle: A caller reported a vehicle that had been idling for two hours with no one inside or nearby. When an officer arrived, the person who had called said the vehicle had recently driven off.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Back home

11:28 a.m. 400 L'Ambiance Drive

Animal complaint: Police responded to a report of a found dog. When an officer arrived, he was told the caller had located the owner and the dog was returned.

Not on the road, please

5 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: Officers were alerted by a caller who did not wish to meet to a pair of golf carts driving on the shoulder off the road. Police eventually found two golf carts meeting the provided description parked at a restaurant. An officer told the drivers they are prohibited from operating the slow-speed vehicles on Gulf of Mexico Drive.