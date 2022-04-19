Longboat Key Cops Corner: A dissatisfied customer

Friday, April 8

Just making sure

4:03 p.m., 1000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: While on patrol, an officer stopped to make sure the driver of a vehicle on the side of the road was OK. The driver was adding fuel to the vehicle, and the officer stood by until assistance was no longer required.

Unhappy guest

4:09 p.m., 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: Police went to a vacation resort following a call from an employee about a guest who was unhappy with the accommodations. Work was being performed on an adjacent room, which the guest deemed unacceptable, prompting a verbal altercation. The employee said the guest eventually returned to her room, but only after saying the establishment wasn’t doing enough to satisfy her and her husband. Police also spoke to the guest.

Saturday, April 9

Not-so-private property

10 a.m., 0 block of Lighthouse Point

Suspicious person: A resident called police to report a man had arrived on his private beach aboard a kayak and set up a beach chair, a cooler and other leisure gear for an extended stay. The police spoke to the man and asked him to leave, which he did.

Sunday, April 10

Not really an emergency

10 a.m., 2200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: A man having trouble dialing 411 instead dialed 911, triggering a police visit. The officer who arrived helped the man find the telephone number he was seeking.

The note said it all

2:56 p.m., 600 block of Triton Boulevard

Traffic hazard: Police investigated a report of a disabled camper parked alongside the road. An officer found a camper parked with a note that read “disabled’’ attached. The officer determined there was no traffic hazard.

Tuesday, April 12

Back where it belongs

2:49 p.m., 2000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: An officer responded to a report of a found purse containing a wallet, checkbook and other contents. The officer delivered the purse to an address found on a drivers license inside and the owner signed a property receipt.

Just beachy

2:49 p.m., Longboat Pass

Boating call: The town’s marine patrol officer spoke to the owner of a boat that he saw beached in an area off limits for such activity. The owner said he was unfamiliar with the rules and removed the vessel.

Dog by boat

3:21 p.m., Greer Island

Dog on the beach: Police spoke to the owner of a dog on the beach about town rules forbidding such a thing. The owner said he had arrived by boat and didn’t know dogs weren’t allowed.

Thunder Road?

4:49 p.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic hazard: An officer on patrol spotted a screen door that had slammed into the road, blocking it and the cycling lane. It wasn’t a beauty, but, hey, it was alright.

Wednesday, April 13

She who must not be named

12:40 p.m., 2300 block of Harbour Oaks Drive

Citizen assist: Police were called to a residence to stand by while a resident removed belongings from a home. The woman who did not wish to be identified, gathered belongings and left.

Thursday, April 14

Scooting through the paperwork

1:33 p.m., police headquarters

Serial number inspection: A police employee helped a resident with paperwork required to transfer the title of an imported-brand motorscooter from a previous state to Florida. The employee matched the numbers to the previous title and confirmed all was proper.

All is well

8:12 p.m., 100 block of North Shore Road

Citizen assist: A person concerned about a boat potentially in peril was told by police the light they were seeing in the distance was actually a channel marker, not a distress signal.

Just resting

8:44 p.m., 3500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Police investigated a small car found between some trees across the street from a public beach access. When an officer arrived, he reported seeing the head of a woman pop up from the back seat, then disappear. When the officer approached, the woman said she had been at the beach all day and was resting before driving home. The officer told her the beach access would remain open until 11 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

A bag of nothing

9:12 a.m., 5700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: An officer responding to an anonymous report of a bag sitting on a bench inspected the contents and found a soiled sleeping bag and a towel. The officer determined the materials had no monetary value and disposed of it.