Longboat Key Cops Corner: A contested 180

Jan. 1

Happy New Year

9 a.m., 800 block of Marbury Lane

Citizen dispute: The driver of a vehicle called police to report an encounter with a resident following an attempt the previous day to turn around on a driveway. The driver reported a resident began yelling at him when he began the maneuver. Another person soon joined the first and also yelled and slapped at the windows of the vehicle. The driver said the street was narrow and turning around took several attempts.

Just chillin’

10:30 a.m., 3500 block of Fair Oaks Drive

Alarm: Police responded to a home on an alarm call and found the resident on the property’s lanai. The resident told officers she was unaware the alarm had been triggered.

Mixed messages

11:04 a.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Citizen dispute: Officers heard from a shopper at a retail store over a dispute connected to a bag of merchandise. The caller refused to supply additional details and didn’t answer several return telephone calls from the assigned officer. Management at the store told the officer no such dispute took place with a customer.

You can go

1:07 p.m., Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The town’s license-plate reading system alerted officers to a northbound vehicle owned by a driver with a suspended license. The vehicle was stopped and the driver told the officer the situation had been taken care of. The driver was issued a warning.

Hard to find

1:54 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen assist: Police called in regard to a missing person case informed the caller that a friend had been arrested the day before on the island. The caller was unaware of where the friend had been taken following the arrest. A police supervisor filled the caller in on the details of the friend’s whereabouts.

Credit for finding it

2:16 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Found property: A bank debit card was turned in to police. The man who found it was given a receipt and the card taken to the police station for safe keeping.

Special message

5:01 p.m., police headquarters

Found property: A resident came to the police department with a wedding ring she had found on the beach. The ring was inscribed with a special message. The ring was taken for safe-keeping and a receipt given to the finder.

Paws made for walking

6:09 p.m., 4800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal call: Police responded to a report of a dog on the beach in violation of town regulations. By the time the officer arrived, the dog and owner had departed.

Alarm on Aisle 3

10:30 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Alarm: An officer was sent to investigate an alarm at a retail store. While on the way, the officer was told the alarm company reported an employee had provided the correct code. The officer arrived to find no employees present and all secure.

Jan. 2

Just left

8:41 a.m., 600 block of Weston Point Court

Alarm: Police were alerted to a residential alarm in the garage and were sent to investigate. The assigned officer found no signs of a break-in but noted space in the garage for a car and reported that it was likely the alarm had been triggered when the residents drove off.

Locked up tight

10:49 a.m., 2600 Harbourside Drive

Citizen assist: A caller seeking assistance reported to police that a relative’s rental vehicle had been inadvertently locked and left running. The officer told the caller that because of concerns over safety and liability that police were unable to open a locked vehicle under routine conditions. A private locksmith would be required.

Difference of opinion

1:38 p.m., 1000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Citizen dispute: A driver called police to report another driver who drove improperly close to him while obeying the speed limit on Gulf of Mexico Drive, then passed him in an improper way before pulling into a condominium complex. With a description of the car, police spoke to a man who said he had been frustrated by the slow pace of traffic and passed but denied doing so improperly. The officer told the man to be more patient on the road.

The path to success

1:38 p.m., Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a golf cart, heading south on the highway in the bicycle lane, was issued a verbal warning and told to move to the sidewalk.

Where there’s smoke . . .

5:05 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious incident: Saying they were dissatisfied with the pace of management in dealing with a complaint, a caller to police reported possible marijuana smoking in an adjacent resort room and balcony. The assigned officer told the caller that the smoking would have to be handled by management and that he had no legal authority to enter a room and investigate such a complaint.

Mail-order malaise

5:25 p.m., 6900 block of Longboat Drive South

Lost property: Police received a report from a resident about a package that had likely disappeared after its delivery. A resident said she had confirmation from a shipping company that the package had been left at the home but it was gone when she arrived. Minutes later, a neighbor brought the package to the caller. A second incident in which another package was likely left in the wrong mailbox was also described, resulting in a police report to help make a claim with the shipping company.

Happy Day After New Years

10:32 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fireworks: An anonymous complaint of fireworks in the area could not be verified. Police found no fireworks in use.

Ooops, sorry

11:54 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Abandoned 911 call: Police went to a resort in response to a dropped 911 call. Staff told the responding officer that a guest had accidentally dialed the emergency number and that all was well.

Jan. 3

Recreational investigation

12:50 p.m., 2800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Parking: A recreational vehicle parked on private property was reported to police by a caller who did not wish to be contacted. The officer checked the out-of-state plates but could not immediately find the vehicle’s owner. The vehicle was not the subject of previous calls and was not connected to local electrical service. No violations were noted.

Jan. 4

No license

8:43 a.m., Bogey Lane and Ranger Lane

Traffic: A driver who was seen by an officer failing to stop as required at an intersection was cited for driving a vehicle without a valid drivers’ license. The driver told the officer he knew he had run the stop sign and that he never had a drivers’ license.

The alarm works

10:43 a.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: A real estate agent showing a property activated the security alarm, prompting a police response. The agent told the officer she was unable to turn off the alarm in time.

Safe and sound

2:19 p.m., Ken Thompson Parkway and John Ringling Parkway

Citizen assist: Police were called to assist Sarasota Police following a call about a toddler locked inside a car. A couple told police they had been fishing nearby when the toddler somehow locked the car door. A Sarasota Police officer was on the way from downtown. Meanwhile, a Sarasota County Fire Rescue crew opened the door, and the child was unharmed.

Jan. 5

No license, no driving

9:40 a.m., 400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A driver stopped for driving 45 mph in a 35 mph zone could only produce a valid ID card and no drivers’ license. The man was issued a verbal warning for the speeding infraction but cited for driving with a revoked license. The man was given a court date in February. Another person took over driving duties.

Jan. 7

Hey, I’m driving here

8:32 a.m., 4400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The driver of a New York registered truck was issued a written warning for an improper left turn. A police officer reported that while driving north on the highway, he nearly had to stop completely to avoid colliding with the truck.