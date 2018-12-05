Longboat Key condominiums sell for $3.1 million each

Two condominiums in Positano and Vizcaya at Longboat Key top this week’s real estate.

Positano

Nicholas Allen and Teil Allen, of Tampa, sold their Unit 401 condominium at 4985 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Capital Partners II LP for $3.1 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,344 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3 million in 2007.

Vizcaya at Longboat Key

Jason McCarthy, trustee, sold the Unit 3A2 condominium at 2399 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Affitti Properties LLC for $3.1 million. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,060 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.7 million in 1998.

Bay Isles

Noel and Margaret Buterbaugh sold their home at 3280 Bayou Road to Dennis and Martha Minano, of Longboat Key, for $750,000. Built in 1982, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,944 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 1997.

Aquarius Club

2432780 Ontario Inc. sold the Unit 2-D condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to 2663414 Ontario Ltd. for $500,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $463,500 in 2014.

Longboat Harbour North

Judith Schumacher, trustee, of Indianapolis, sold the Unit 206 condominium at 4960 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Carl and Karen Myers, of Punta Gorda, for $350,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,152 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,500 in 2008.

Cedars East

Brent and Cynthia Hansen, of Elkhart, Ind., sold their Unit 19 condominium at 662 Cedars Court to Marc Horwitz and Patricia Horwitz, trustees, of Dayton, Ky., for $310,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2008.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Lynelle Bloink, of Birmingham, Mich., sold her Unit 25 condominium at 767 John Ringling Blvd. to Robert and Lyn Riley, of Dade City, for $255,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $92,500 in 1998.