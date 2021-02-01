Longboat Key Club tightens up on coronavirus protocols

In a typical season, the Longboat Key Club is a hotbed for social events, cocktail hours and dinners. But since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have been fewer events than ever before, and the club is continuing to tighten their safety measures as the pandemic continues.

As of late January, the club is restricting club-sponsored events to 40 people or fewer and will re-evaluate in 60 days, in late March. Private events, such as weddings, will not be affected, but have a cap of 100 guests indoors and 120 outdoors.

“We’ve taken it down to small levels where people feel more comfortable … (and) we’re trying to come up with more small events that we can manage even closer,” Rick Konsavage said.

This means driving a hard line on mask wearing and social distancing. Already, the club required masks, temperature checks and social distancing, but they’re going to work to tighten up loose ends, Konsavage said.

There will still be small club-sponsored events, but Konsavage noted there would be more sit-down events — to encourage less mingling around a room — with 40 or fewer people. With larger events, there can be a tendency to get lax with COVID-19 protocols as the evening wears on, so Konsavage hopes that by restricting the number of attendees, they can make enforcing the protocols easier.

With virus cases still high in the area, Konsavage and the club decided to tighten up, in order to protect staff, members and guests. Konsavage worries for the safety of his staff, who work with and are exposed to all types of people on any given day. Though he hopes the area is heading into the homestretch of the pandemic and that an increasing number of vaccinations will make it possible to lessen the event restrictions, staff safety is top of mind.

“Our big focus is keeping our staff safe,” Konsavage said. “They have families to go home to and they can’t afford to bring the virus home.”

Though private parties can still go on, groups such as the Republicans Club of Longboat Key, who host their monthly meetings in Harbourside Ballroom, are also taking a pause. Club President Scott Gray cited concern for the health of members and support for Konsavage’s decision.

“We feel very confident that as soon as conditions change for the better, it will be able to go back to having our monthly meetings,” Gray said. “Now, is that going to be March? I don't know … The pandemic is going to dictate that.”

As for member organizations like the women’s golf organizations, they can still use the facilities as normal. However, the golfers usually meet for a catered lunch after a round, and it’s rare to see fewer than 40 in attendance. For now, those organized meals are canceled, but the golfers could still visit one of the club’s restaurants as they wish.