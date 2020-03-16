A person working at the Longboat Key Club’s golf facility may have been exposed to coronavirus, according to emails sent to members from resort managing director Rick Konsavage.

“We have just been informed by our local hospital that an individual working in our outdoor golf facility at The Links course, where a few of our members have private lessons, may have been exposed to COVID-19,” Konsavage wrote in a Friday, March 13 email with the header "Weekly Newsletter."

“While this does not include Longbboat Key Club staff currently, we are taking immediate actions including isolation to anyone having physical contact with this person.”

The club is taking preventative measures to protect its members amid the coronavirus threat.

All group activities, meetings and lessons are suspended for at least two weeks, according to a follow up email sent on Saturday, March 14.

As of Monday, the club is suspending fitness center operation and wellness activities such yoga until at least March 30. The club said it will evaluate future operations.

“Our intent is to always maintain our highest levels of service on a go-forward basis and we do not anticipate any significant impact to our ability to support and serve you, our members, in a safe manner,” Konsavage said. “With this said, we ask for your patience and understanding as we deal with this situation and put the necessary strategy in place.”

The club is requesting for members and immediate family to self-quarantine for 14 days if returning from any country outside the U.S.

Also, the club and resort will not have any buffets for two weeks. The club will implement curbside pickup orders from its dining facilities.

The club plans to deep clean and sanitize the facility. Handshakes and physical touch are suspended at the club until further notice.

“It is our hope that we can return to normal business operations as usual in as short a time as possible, but for now we remain committed to working with you in any capacity necessary that is appropriate and prudent,” Konsavage said.

As of Monday morning, there are 3,774 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. Florida has had 136 cases and four deaths.

Data from the Florida Department of Health shows Sarasota County has one confirmed case and Manatee County has four. It's not immediately known how or if the reported exposure to the Key Club employee fits into the local numbers.

The town of Longboat Key announced Friday the cancellation of public events with anticipated large attendance for the next 30 days.

People are advised to wash their hands often with soap and water. Use an alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. People are urged to stay home if they are sick.