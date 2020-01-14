Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce to gather for 61st annual meeting

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce is looking to the new decade with a desire to be part of something bigger. That mission will begin at the 61st annual Chamber meeting and awards luncheon, held this year from 11:30-1:30 on Jan. 21 at the Lido Beach Resort.

As usual, the Chamber will give out six awards based on a point system: Ambassador of the Year, Newbie of the Year for new 2019 members who got involved right away, Ed and Marge Moran Memorial Award for members involved in the greater good of the community, Chamber Member of the Year, Chairman’s Award for impactful, longtime members and Eager Beaver.

“Eager Beaver is the guy or girl who pops in and whenever we need help, offers help or comes in and says, ‘Can I help somebody?’” Chamber President Gail Loefgren said. “It’s someone who's really eager to do whatever he or she thinks we might need.”

At last year’s event, they introduced the Each One, Reach One campaign, an endeavor to increase the Chamber’s membership. Each member was supposed to try to reach a new member to bring into the Chamber. Though that campaign ended with 2019, the Chamber is always focused on bringing in new members, especially younger members of the business community.

“This year, we're going to concentrate on the Chamber giving back,” Loefgren said. “There are some younger members joining and and if you're going to attract a new generation, you have to do things to reinvent yourself.”

In 2020, the Chamber wants to organize a roundtable of its nonprofit members and match them up with other members of the business community for the greater good of both.

“I think that the younger generation especially all wants to be a part of something greater than themselves,” Loefgren said.

Elsewhere in the Chamber’s business plan for the new year are plans to refurbishing and repurposing their monthly networking events and exploring the possibilities of digital marketing and social media.