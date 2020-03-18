Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce closed to walk-in visitors

As of March 18, the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce office will not be open to walk-in visitors out of caution during the coronavirus pandemic.

A sign on the door encourages visitors to still come to the chamber with their questions — but at a distance. Phone calls and emails will still be answered as usual between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, said chamber president Gail Loefgren.

“If one of our members needs anything, we will be happy to deliver, like visitors guides, maps, etc.” Loefgren wrote in an email.

Visitors and residents can visit the chamber online at longboatkeychamber.com, where they can view the 2020 Visitors Guide and Business Directory and get information on the area.