Longboat Key author nets honorable mention in Readers' Favorite

"Shared Madness" has led to solo greatness. Author and retired psychiatrist Rick Moscovitz has earned an honorable mention in Readers' Favorite 2021 International Book Awards "Fiction Audiobook" category for his psychological thriller "Shared Madness."

This isn't Moscovitz's first time as a published author. He's already put out the "Brink of Life" trilogy, which is a futuristic sci-fi saga about the blurred line between man and machine and the quest for immortality. "Shared Madness," on the other hand, brings Moscovitz back to his fundamentals as a psychiatrist. It's a first-person fiction of a psychiatrist who begins to descend into madness as he is treating a psychotic patient. Oh, and Moscovitz said there's a "devilish twist" in there, too.