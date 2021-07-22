Longboat Key author Julie McGue wins nonfiction award

Julie McGue is twice a daughter and now, once a winner thanks to a Silver Award from the Nonfiction Authors Association.

Her autobiography, "Twice a Daughter," chronicles the adopted McGue's journey to find her biological family through a web of closed-adoption obstacles. It is McGue's first book and came out in May 2021. After just a few months, she's been high up the Amazon adoption bestsellers list and nabbed the Silver in the Nonfiction Authors Association "Biography and Memoir" category.

McGue will sign books and meet new fans at the Suncoast Local Book Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Bookstore1 at 12 S. Palm Ave. in downtown Sarasota.