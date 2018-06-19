Longboat Key repairing water-main break

A private contractor broke a water main Tuesday at the entrance to Bayou Sound on Harbourside Drive, causing water outages to dozens of residents.

The break, which happened around 10:30 a.m. when a contractor bored into the water main under Bayou Sound, is expected to be repaired by Tuesday evening, said Utilities Manager Bert Warner. At least 20 homes were affected by the break, Warner said.

"It looks like there's a big chunk taken out of it," Warner said of the water main.

Town Public Works crews have isolated the break and are repairing it. Public works crews must first cut concrete in a sidewalk to access the water main, before they can cut out the broken section and replace it.

The town said about 20 homes will be subject to a precautionary boil-water order for 48 hours until public works officials have tested the water and cleared it for use. Those residents have been notified.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises anyone under a boil-water notice to bring water to a rolling boil for 1-2 minutes.

Contact 316-1988 for information on the boil-water notice.