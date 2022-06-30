Longboat Key area's top residential real estate sellers for the first half of 2022

1. Sleepy Lagoon

Johanna Santer, Kailua, Hawaii, Simon Platt, of Aiken, South Carolina, David Platt, of Grande, California, Stephen Platt, of San Diego, and Alison Hare, of San Jose, California, Co-Personal Representatives, sold the home at 6211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Vicki James, trustee, of Auburn, Indiana, for $10.4 million. Built in 1993, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,980 square feet of living area.

Bruce Myer of Coldwell Banker Realty the seller of 171 S. Washington Drive.

2. John Ringling Estates

Russell Lee Schoenherr and Joan Catherine Schoenherr, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 171 S. Washington Drive to William and Rebecca Miller, of Ruston, Maryland, for $10.06 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, seven-and-two-half baths, a pool and 11,246 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $7.4 million in 2007.

3. Lido

Sean and Jennifer Stumler, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1435 Westway Drive to Jeffrey Ansted, of Maumee, Ohio, for $9.65 million. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,566 square feet of living area. It sold for $7.7 million in 2021.

4. Longboat Key

Amy Katz, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3475 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jeffrey Horowitz, trustee, of Suffern, New York, for $9.25 million. Built in 2014, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,608 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $7 million in 2016.

5. Lighthouse Point

Nicholas Reding, trustee, and Patricia Reding, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 70 Lighthouse Point Drive to Remer Stephen Buffington and Mary Ellen Buffington, of Atlanta, for $8 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,979 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $6.35 million in 2004.

6. Country Club Shores

Troy Dolan sold his home at 642 Ranger Lane to Todd and Lisa Zimmerman, of Longboat Key, for $7,725,000. Built in 2001, it has six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,091 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4.5 million in 2013.

7. Bird Key

Marsha Panuce, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 483 Meadow Lark Drive to William Humphries and Starr Humphries, trustees, of Sarasota, for $6.65 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,468 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,982,000 in 2001.

8. John Ringling Estates

Gretchen Rimmer, of Sarasota, sold the home at 96 N. Washington Drive to Paul and Beth Smith, of Sarasota, for $6.5 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,660 square feet of living area.

9. John Ringling Estates

Darrel Flanel, of Osprey, sold the home at 162 Emerson Drive to Wilson AMI LLC for $6.25 million. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,982 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.15 million in 2019.

10. Bird Key

Theresa Lynn Currie sold the home at 212 Bird Key Drive to John Joseph Dollries and Rebecca Anne Dollries, of Sarasota, for $6.23 million. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3.5 million in 2020.