Longboat keeps tax rate flat

Longboat Key plans to spend $16,551,068 in the coming fiscal year on town business, which will require dipping into its savings account for $42,832 to make ends meet.

The budget process, which began last month with the submission of a preliminary budget and continued this week when commissioners set a maximum property tax rate of 2.1144 mills, will conclude in September with final adoption.

Dollars and sense This year’s budget versus last year’s: 2019 Proposed spending : $16,551,068

: $16,551,068 Anticipated revenue : $16,508,236

: $16,508,236 Draw from reserve fund: $42,832 2018 Proposed spending : $16,416,107

: $16,416,107 Anticipated revenue : $16,082,186

: $16,082,186 Draw from reserve fund: $333,921 Percent change Proposed spending : +1.82%

: +1.82% Anticipated revenue : +1.82%

: +1.82% Draw from reserve fund: -55.15%

The 2018-19 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

With anticipated revenue of $16,508,236, the town will balance its books with a small withdrawal from its reserve fund. When property values rose 3.99%, more than the 3% expected, the town was able to reduce the amount of reserve fund money needed to balance its budget.

In comparison, the town plans to spend $16,416,107 by the end of this fiscal year with a matching amount of revenue.

That required $333,921 from the reserve fund.

With the tax rate set at 2.1144 mills, a Longboat resident who owns a home with a taxable value of $500,000 would pay a municipal property tax of $1,057.20.

With values rising, a flat tax rate will lead to a higher tax bill.

However, because of decreases in the facilities and beach special district taxes, property owners will see a decrease in their total tax rate.

Millage Breakdown District A (Gulfside) 2018 Operating millage: 2.1144 Facilities bond: .0514 Beach special district: .7272

2019 Operating millage: 2.1144 (unchanged) Facilities bond: .0477 (-7.19%) Beach speical district: .7002 (-3.72%)

District B (Bayside) 2018 Opearting millage: 2.1144 Facilities bond: .0514 Beach special district: .1818

2019 Operating millage: 2.1144 (unchanged) Facilities bond: .0477 (-7.19%) Beach special district: .1750 (-3.72%)



Town Manager Tom Harmer has suggested the town allocate $1.35 million to the town’s fund balance to account for economic uncertainty, an amount that would add 30 operating days to the town’s rainy day fund.

If approved, the town’s fund balance would have enough to pay for the town’s operating expenses for 153 days; the target is 90.

Among the big ticket items in the budget for this fiscal year are: