Longboat joint meeting with Manatee delayed

Longboat Key leaders have canceled their joint meeting with the Manatee County Commission, which was scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Bradenton.

No makeup date has been scheduled, though Town Manager Tom Harmer in an email to commissioners on Monday said it could be as late as the fall, following the Town Commission’s normal summer break in July and August.

At the last assembly of the Town Commission — a May 16 budget workshop and regular workshop — three commissioners said they would be unavailable for the May 26 joint meeting at the Manatee County government center. On Monday, the town learned a fourth commissioner also would not be available from the seven-member panel.

Without a quorum, the town requested the meeting be rescheduled.

Harmer said depending on commissioners’ schedules in June, the joint meeting might have to moved until after the summer break, which typically culminates in September with budget hearings and adoption.

Among the items on the agenda were discussions about Greer Island, a unified public transit system on Longboat Key, the town’s proposed library/community center on the Town Center Green and the proposed roundabout at Broadway Street and Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Town leaders met with Sarasota County commissioners in late April.