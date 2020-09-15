Longboat is area's fittest

Take that, Siesta Key.

No, we're not comparing Longboat's beaches with that other seaside community . . . you know, the one on MTV? We're gloating a bit over a fitness website's ranking of Florida's fittest cities, in which Longboat came in at No. 28. The nearest local community? Siesta Key at No. 77.

Barbend.com looked at walkability, exercise opportunities, access to healthy food, air pollution, drinking water quality and other factors.

No. 1 was Pelican Bay, near Naples. Dead last at No. 300: Port St. Lucie, on Florida's east coast.