Make that at least five.

That’s the number of people in the past year whom the town of Longboat Key has hired from Sarasota County. The town’s latest addition came with acceptance of an offer to Tate Taylor, 57, for a position with the Planning, Zoning and Building Department.

Taylor, a planning manager with the Sarasota County planning division, accepted the offer Friday to fill a position long-time planner Steve Schield will vacate by the end of this year.

The change in staff comes as the Town Commission has deliberated and initiated a rewrite of its comprehensive zoning code, a project that will be left to the Planning, Zoning and Building Department.

“We’re fortunate, timing-wise, to recruit him into a position like this,” Town Manager Tom Harmer said of Taylor. “He’ll be able to add to the staff with his wealth of experience.”

Taylor said he has spent his entire career as a planner, working on and off with Planning, Zoning and Building Director Allen Parsons, who also came to Longboat from Sarasota County.

But now Taylor said he’s retiring — his last day with the county will be March 26. He’s scheduled to start with the town March 28.

“I have a young family. This is a great opportunity to continue serving in public service,” Taylor said.

The new town planner will work with Schield, who has spent almost 30 years working at the town, to “download his wealth of experience,” Taylor said.

The town instituted a similar process of transition with Harmer and former Town Manager Dave Bullock and also former Public Works Director Juan Florensa and his replacement, Isaac Brownman, who also is a former Sarasota County employee.