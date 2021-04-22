Longboat Harbour hosts Blessing of the Fleet Boat Parade

The Longboat Harbour Condominium complex hosted its annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat Parade on Saturday.

Condo President Bill Coughlin said the parade featured 18 boats, 25 paddlers, the Longboat Key Fire Rescue Department boat and the new Longboat Key Police Department boat.

“What an impressive sight to see the boats parading from the Southside of Longboat Harbour while the 25 paddlers were organizing on the Northside,” Coughlin said. “The nautical skills of the boaters and paddlers were impressive [while] maintaining safe distances between each other, and maneuvering around the large group of manatees who appeared to be watching the parade.”

Coughlin’s boat led the parade, which also included sailboats, kayaks and paddleboards.

Saint Mary’s Star of the Sea Pastor Father Robert Dziedziak blessed each vessel as it passed.

“Longboat Harbour residents feel truly blessed to participate and watch this event,” Coughlin said. “In addition to the participants, many residents lined the harbor to watch and others also watched from their lanais.”

Coughlin thanked Dziedziak for officiating the event. He also thanked Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi and Police Chief Kelli Smith to allow their departments to participate.

The Longboat Harbour Yacht Club Committee organized the parade. The committee consists of Coughlin, vice commodore John Harkness, purser Marge Clarke, scribe Marie Guillet, dockmaster John Shea, dockmaster Jeff Hecklau and former yacht club vice commodore Ken Comeforo.