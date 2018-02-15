Abandoned Longboat gas station could see new life

An abandoned gas station at the corner of Gulf of Mexico Drive and Broadway Street will soon service island drivers with petroleum and snacks.

Planning, zoning and building officials have had preliminary conversations with George Fernandez, a local businessman, who spoke about plans to put a gas station and convenience store at the abandoned building.

Hulmon Williams, President of JH Williams Oil Co. Inc, which owns the property, said his company has a contract with George Fernandez to sell the property for that development.

“This is my way of giving back to the island that we’ve lived on for so many years,” said Fernandez, who said he's lived on the island for some 20 years.

A site plan for the project could come before the Planning and Zoning Board in July, said Allen Parsons, Planning, Zoning and Building director. The gas station could be complete by the end of the year, Fernandez said.

“[The individual] did indicate that they were intending to move somewhat quickly,” Parsons said in an interview weeks ago, although did not identify Fernandez by name at the time.

Parsons has since confirmed preliminary conversations with Fernandez.

Parsons and Town Planner Steve Shield met with Fernandez Jan. 29 and Feb. 23, although no official plans have been submitted to the town, Parsons said.

Fernandez did not indicate what oil company would be planned to operate at the intersection, although he is open to suggestions from townspeople. Fuel will be provided by JH Williams, which contracts petroleum from Chevron, Texaco, Shell, Marathon, Citgo and Sunoco, Williams said.

“The main focus is state-of-the-art fuel systems and the inside is still open to options that the community want and like,” Fernandez said. “It will be blending in with our beautiful island whatever will be done.”

JH Williams Oil Co Inc. has been trying to sell the property for more than a decade, Williams said. The property has been under contract to be turned into a hotel and different retail outlets, but “nothing really could stick,” Williams said.

“Everything we wanted to do there got turned down by Longboat Key,” Williams said.

But this plan is different. Fernandez said he’s had multiple meetings with town staff, who he said seem enthusiastic about the prospect of a second gas station on the island.

Any development at the property would require a site plan approval by the Planning and Zoning Board, Parsons said. Commission input will not be necessary.

And all though not much is certain about the project, Fernandez did promise two things: competitively priced gasoline, including recreational fuel, and free air.

“I’m optimistic that we’ll have a nice station for all owners and visitors instead of this eyesore,” Fernandez said. “It’ll be a nice welcoming for the visitors coming in from the north end instead of the empty site right now”