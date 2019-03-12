Longboat Garden Club prepares for Dinner and a Movie

If you liked “Captain Ron’’ in 2018, you’ll love “Overboard” in 2019.

The Longboat Key Garden Club’s popular Dinner and a Movie event, which raises money for its scholarship and grant programs, is sticking with its Kurt Russell-on-a-boat theme for its latest installment, planned for March 22 at Bayfront Park.

Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and the movie, which also stars Goldie Hawn, rolls at 8 p.m.

But there’s a lot more planned than just food and film.

First off, dinner is a Caribbean-themed event prepared by Harry’s Continental Kitchen, with free beer and wine from Gold Coast Eagle Distributing. Popcorn and a traditional movie concession stand also will be on hand.

Then there are the raffle prizes: a four-day, three-night stay at Clearwater’s Opal Sands Resort, along with dinner and a paid visit to the nearby Clearwater Aquarium; a staycation at Casa Del Mar, along with a full day boat rental from Cannons Marina and entertainment passes and dining certificates; a pair of sunset cruises and a gourmet dinner.

Tickets to the event, limited to 150, are $60 and raffle tickets are $75 each. Call 387-1909 for tickets or visit: Exit Art at its Centre Shops and Chart House locations; Design 2000 at Whitney Plaza and SunTrust Bank.

A rain date of March 23 is planned.