Longboat first responders restart shock victim's heart

A man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital today after Longboat Key paramedics restarted his heart after an electrical shock incident in the 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive near Sutton Place.

According to Longboat Key Fire Department spokeswoman Tina Adams, 911 operators received an emergency call around 10:18 a.m. for an unknown medical call, which was upgraded to electric shock and cardiac arrest while first responders were on the way.

Four minutes after being dispatched, rescue crews arrived to find a man in a ditch, with bystanders performing CPR. Rescuers initially found no pulse but were successful in restoring a pulse.

The patient was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where his condition was not immediately available.

Adams said the man had been working on a ladder outside of a building when the incident took place. The ladder contacted electrical-service lines, Adams said. Power was lost in the area, and Florida Power & Light crews responded and restored power.