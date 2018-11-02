The 35 members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 2546 in Longboat Key approved a three-year agreement with the town that gives them a nearly 10% raise across the life of the contract.

Town commissioners are expected to act on the contract at their meeting Monday.

“The firefighters voted for it unanimously,” said Jason Berzowski, a Longboat firefighter and paramedic who serves as a district vice president of the local that represents the Longboat Fire Rescue union members. “I listen to them.”

Wage range A newly hired firefighter in the new contract would make $47,494.72. The highest paid lieutenant would make $80,400.32.

The new agreement, retroactive to Oct. 1 if approved by the commission, also gives an additional three days of paid vacation to firefighters who have been with the department 10-11 years. Firefighters who have been with the department 11-12 years will receive an additional eight days, while those with the department 12-13 years will receive nine days and those who have been with the department 14 years get 10 days, and those with service 14 years or longer, 11 days.

Under the terms of the contract, which expires Sept. 30, 2021, salaries will go up a combined 9.4%, with an average annual increase of 3.1%. Department members who have topped out on salary steps – Step 9 – will be given one paid shift off. It must be used in a 12-month period.

The contract requires a firefighter to become a certified paramedic within one year of being hired. A paramedic must become a certified firefighter, also within a year.

Other changes in the contract include:

Establishing a committee of five people, appointed by the union, to evaluate qualifications and make hiring recommendations of firefighter-paramedic applicants to the fire chief, who will make the final decision.

of firefighter-paramedic applicants to the fire chief, who will make the final decision. Paying a firefighter or lieutenant who works in a higher-paid job classification for four or more continuous hours an additional $2 an hour retroactive to the first hour. For example, if a firefighter-paramedic takes over supervisory duties for a lieutenant on a temporary basis, then he or she would be paid the additional $2 an hour.

Increasing the biweekly pay of the Certified Fire Safety Inspector from $50 to $65.

Establishing a Wellness Incentive Committee with the purpose of recommending a separate wellness program for the department to the Town Manager.

Adopting a Drug Free Work Place Program. The union has agreed to any changes in the program implemented by the town, including random drug testing.

“I appreciate the professional way the firefighters negotiated the contract this year,” Town Manager Tom Harmer said. “We tried to find that win-win within our existing resources that would help us reach a common goal of recruiting and retaining our fire rescue employees and continue to provide the high level of service our residents expect.”

“After all of the work to reach an agreement, It was great to see the unanimous ratification vote from the union membership. The new contract will now be presented to the Commission for their review. Their ratification will be necessary for the contract to be approved and the terms implemented for the next three-year period.”