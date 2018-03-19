Longboat Fire Rescue offering two more CPR classes

The Longboat Key Fire Rescue still has spots available in its final two CPR classes of the season.

The free hands-only classes are held at the North Fire Station, 5490 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

The final two classes will be held at 10 a.m. on March 23 and April 10.

In addition to CPR training, the fire rescue volunteers will explain Pulse Point, which alerts users to sudden cardiac arrests in the immediate vicinity, so they can start CPR in the critical first moments before EMS arrives.

In the first five minutes following a cardiac arrest, it’s vital a victim’s heart is pumping, Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi previously told the Longboat Observer.

The hands-only CPR training is a 45-minute class instead of a four-hour-long certification class. It provides participants with a working knowledge of how and when to perform CPR. During this hands-only classes, participants will also learn how to use automatic external defibrillators.

The Fire Rescue will hold a CPR class for any complex, condominium association or business at anytime if there are at least 14 people interested in attending. The volunteers who teach the class will visit the group at their preferred location or can host the class at the fire department. Regularly scheduled classes are expected to restart in the fall.

For more information or to sign up for a class, contact Fire Rescue Liaison Tina Adams at 941-316-1944.