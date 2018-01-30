The death of a woman whose body was found in a Longboat Key sauna was not natural, but police said it's too early to say whether a homicide took place.

The body of a 54-year-old woman was found on Jan. 23 in a sauna at the Resort at Longboat Key Club Moorings clubhouse.

The woman has not yet been publicly identified.

“We’re interpreting things that could easily be considered foul play or could be an intense suicide,” Longboat Police Chief Pete Cumming said.

The District 12 Medical Examiner Office has not committed to a statement of homicide or suicide as cause of death, Cumming said.

District 12 Medical Examiner Dr. Russell Vega could not be immediately reached for comment.

Police have no reason to believe the general public is in danger, Cumming said. The door of the sauna was unlocked, Cumming said.

Longboat Key Police have enlisted the help of the Sarasota County's Sheriff's Office to investigate this death.

“We’re investigating at the highest possible level,” Cumming said. “[We’re] pretty much working 24 hours a day on it.”