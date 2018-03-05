Longboat Commissioners continue Colony meeting

Town Commissioners are scheduled to continue hearing evidence about a proposed development of the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort on Tuesday morning when their meeting continues in the John Ringling Room at the Resort at Longboat Key Club.

More than 70 people attended the more than eight-hour hearing Monday, where town staff and Unicorp National Developments — the company seeking to develop more than 17 acres at 1620 Gulf of Mexico Drive — testified about a proposed 166-room, 78-condominium St. Regis Hotel and Residences.

The commission also accepted Blake Fleetwood, an owner and board member with the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort Association, as party in this matter.

This designation affords Fleetwood and his attorney, Dan Lobeck, the same rights to presentation, cross examination of witnesses and rebuttal as the Orlando-based developer.

Town staff, in its testimony before the Commission, echoed much of what it recommended to the Planning and Zoning Board: that the town should approve the developer's request for the remaining 165 units from the tourism pool, its planned unit development/outline development plan and final site plan for the hotel — granted the applicant meets 53 conditions.

The PUD/ODP contains nine departures, or requested flexibility within town codes, including an appeal for more accessory commercial space than allowed by town code. Local law allows 10% of a hotel for accessory commercial space — the developer wants more than 30%.

Residents have opposed this particular departure in dozens of emails to the Town Commission and in testimony before the Planning and Zoning Board.

“The death of good is perfect, and were never going to get something that is perfect for everybody,” Unicorp President Chuck Whittall said of his plan.

Unicorp promises, in its conditions of approval, to allow island residents access to the resort's amenities, limits the number of total participants for all indoor meeting space and agrees to construct the project within three years.

The developer also offered a 54th condition that would reduce the ballroom size to 7,650 square feet, a compromise conceived in its February hearing before the Planning and Zoning Board.

And although the Commission had some time to ask questions of both town staff and the applicant, the volunteer board voted to continue the meeting to the following day.

"I have nothing against this hotel proposal as far as if it is a good hotel," said At-Large Commissioner Jim Brown. "I do have some questions that could be resolved with several elements of it."

Blake Fleetwood and members of the public are scheduled to be offered time for testimony at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the John Ringling Room at the Resort at Longboat Key Club.