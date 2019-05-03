Longboat collision leaves one with injuries

A pedestrian was sent to the hospital following a collision on Gulf of Mexico Drive Friday morning.

One of the cars collided with the cross walk sign, knocking it over. Matt Walsh

Longboat police were dispatched to 1030 Gulf of Mexico Drive, near Country Club Shores, on reports of a traffic crash with injuries shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.

Upon arriving on scene, officials learned a pedestrian was using the crosswalk to cross east to west on Gulf

of Mexico Drive.

A vehicle traveling northbound saw the lit crosswalk sign and came to a stop. However, the car behind it failed to stop and collided with the first vehicle.

The first vehicle was then pushed into the west side of the road and the second vehicle veered right where it hit and broke the crosswalk pole.

The drivers did not sustain any injuries, though the pedestrian was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Traffic has resumed to normal. Longboat police will now work with the Department of Transit to remove the damaged crosswalk system and replace it with a new one.