 Skip to main content
Neighbors
Longboat Key Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 48 min ago

Longboat clergy invite all to Thanksgiving service

Share
The annual Thanksgiving Interfaith Service will take place at 5 p.m. at Temple Beth Israel on Nov. 20.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The clergy of all Longboat Key congregations invites the public to attend the annual Thanksgiving Interfaith Service at 5 p.m. Nov. 20.

This year’s service will be held at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road. Rabbi Stephen Sniderman will serve as the preacher. Those who plan to attend should bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to All Faiths Food Bank.

Refreshments will be served after the service.

Call 383-3428 for more information.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement