Longboat clergy invite all to Thanksgiving service

The clergy of all Longboat Key congregations invites the public to attend the annual Thanksgiving Interfaith Service at 5 p.m. Nov. 20.

This year’s service will be held at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road. Rabbi Stephen Sniderman will serve as the preacher. Those who plan to attend should bring a nonperishable food item to be donated to All Faiths Food Bank.

Refreshments will be served after the service.

Call 383-3428 for more information.