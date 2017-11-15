For the past year and a half, Peg Pluto has been a fixture at the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce.

As administrative assistant to President Gail Loefgren, Pluto did everything from handling new memberships to developing the Member Plus Program.

In fact, she grew the Member Plus Program, which is a higher level of membership within the chamber, from 21 to 56 members.

She was a smiling face who greeted and checked in everyone at the Chamber’s monthly Networking at Noon and Business After Hours events, and now she’ll attend those events in a different capacity.

From now on, she’ll attend them as a member only.

Pluto has accepted a job as the property manager at the Wicker Inn Beach Resort on Longboat Key. The position has been a dream of hers for a long time.

Pluto’s last day working for the Chamber was Nov. 14.

Although she’ll miss working with members, she’s excited to show off the Wicker Inn property at Chamber events.

“Well, I will continue to be a member through Member Plus, and I will also be an active member of the Anna Maria Chamber of Commerce now, so I will be trying to attend as many of the functions as possible, and I’ll get to see members here at a little different of a level, and I’m looking forward to that.” Pluto said.

Working at a resort like Wicker Inn is a dream come true for Pluto because of her 37 years in hotel management.

Pluto didn’t plan to be in the hotel industry. She graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in education.

“In those days, everybody was either going to be a nurse or a teacher,” she said.

But when she moved to Midland, Mich., she couldn’t find work as a teacher. She found work as a sales secretary, was promoted to director of sales within a year, and to her, it seemed like a good fit.

She has worked at several Sarasota hotels as a director of sales and marketing and helped opened six local hotels including two for Nathan Benderson and two of George Steinbrenner’s including the Holiday Inn Lakewood Ranch. She also helped open the Holiday Inn near the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

She helped hire staff and build sales revenue at those properties. She also worked at Tommy Bahama as an event planner before joining the Chamber. She’s keeping the details of her new role under wraps because, as she explains, she doesn’t want anyone stealing her ideas.

But she’s excited to get to know new people. A lot of the guests at Wicker Inn are repeat customers, so she will be able to build relationships with them.

“I like dealing with people,” she said. “My people skills are probably my best that I have to offer. I just really enjoy everyone.”





