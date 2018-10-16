Longboat board rejects Whittall in sales-office request

The developer of a hotel and condominium project at the site of the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort said Tuesday that progress on the project could be delayed a year because of a decision made earlier in the day by Longboat Key’s Planning & Zoning Board.

The board, at its regular meeting, unanimously rejected a request from Chuck Whittall's Unicorp National Developments Inc. to change a zoning law that would have allowed establishment of a temporary sales office on the property before construction began. Town staff recommended denial of the request.

Whittall said he would seek approval of his request from the Town Commission, possibly as early as Nov. 5.

“I was surprised, and I thought they would make a different decision,” Whittall said. “I hope the commission will make a different decision.”

The $600 million, 166-room, 78-condominium St. Regis Hotel and Residences project was approved by the town earlier this year, though legal hurdles with the former resort's unit owners have prevented Unicorp from taking undisputed ownership of the property. Demolition of the buildings is ongoing, but building permits can not be obtained until the legal process is complete and Unicorp owns the property outright.

To get the project funded, Whittall said he needs to sell half of the condominiums before construction can begin at the 17.6-acre site, which the on-site sales office could have facilitated. “It’s important to the lenders,” he said. The project is currently targeted for completion in 2021.

Town zoning laws allow temporary real estate sales offices to be established only during project construction. Off-site sales offices are permitted.

BJ Bishop, who chairs the Planning and Zoning Board, said the town cannot change zoning laws, which would apply to the entire town, to meet the needs of one person.

“It’s our responsibility to determine how it will impact all of Longboat Key, not just Chuck Whittall,” she said.

The Colony, built in the 1950s, filed for bankruptcy protection in 2008 and closed its doors for good in 2010.