Longboat begins Colony demolition

Demolition of the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort is underway, marking the final chapter of the once iconic resort in a town-initiated action to raze private property for the safety, health and welfare of the island.

Unicorp National Developments, an Orlando-based firm approved to build a St. Regis Hotel and Residences at the site, today began demolishing the buildings at the site on behalf of the town — and at no cost. It's the first step of what will be a months-long process of removing 27 of the 28 buildings from the 17.6-acre property.

"It's bittersweet," said Unicorp CEO Chuck Whittall. "It's nice to see progress being made, but it's sad because a lot of people loved this place."

One building on the site will remain standing until an appeal period of the town's demolition order passes Aug. 3. If no appeals are filed, that building will be demolished no earlier than Aug. 6.

If an appeal is filed, which could be done by Ruth Kreindler, who owns two units in the building, the Town Commission will hear the appeal, which then could be further appealed to the 12th Judicial Circuit Court.

An appeal of the emergency demolition order for 27 of the 28 buildings, in which three unit owners challenged the town’s authority to raze three beachfront structures, was denied June 14 by a 12th Judicial Circuit Court judge.

Once the 237 units at the site of the former Colony are demolished, they cannot be rebuilt.

The demolition process began in October when a town building official issued a report finding the structures at the site of the former Colony unsafe and unfit. On April 25, the town building official and fire marshal inspected the site to determine whether the buildings pose an imminent threat to public health, safety and welfare.

"The town building official and fire marshal have expressed concern relating to the condition of the structures on the site and the ability of the structures to withstand another hurricane season,” Planning, Zoning and Building Director Allen Parsons, wrote in a May email to Town Manager Tom Harmer.

But unit owners still own property at the site — each has a right to 1/237 of an interest in the common elements, which, once all the buildings are demolished, will be the land itself.

Therefore, a unit owner who has three units would own 3/237 of the 17.6-acre property once all the building are gone.

Unicorp owns 32 of the units, Andy Adams owns 74 units and there are approximately 100 other unit owners.

But that right to the common elements of the property is being challenged by Unicorp in a civil lawsuit to dissolve the condominium association on the grounds the buildings have been deemed unsafe and unfit by the town, that the property “creates vast economic waste” and the the majority of the unit owners desire to terminate the association.

If the termination of the condominium association is approved by a judge, the unit owners' holdings of the common elements of the property will be dissolved — giving Unicorp the opportunity to gain full ownership of the property. The developer must own the property outright before it may begin building at the site.

Although no court dates have been scheduled in the case to terminate the condominium association, Whittall said he hopes the litigation will end by first quarter 2019.

The Town Commission approved construction of a 166-room, 78-condominium St. Regis Hotel and Residences on the property March 16. That development is scheduled to break ground sometime next summer with a completion date sometime in 2021.