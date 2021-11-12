Longboat alerts vehicle-delivery clients along GMD

It’s as regular as swallows returning to Capistrano – but in this case, it’s 18-wheelers returning to Longboat with loads of Audis, Buicks and other vehicles.

Town officials this week were proactive in delivering a heads-up to potential clients of vehicle transporting services that parking along Gulf of Mexico Drive to either load or unload is a violation of state law, and drivers will be ticketed. Clients were advised to make arrangements for a safer location in advance, before the truck arrives.

Three fatalities on Gulf of Mexico Drive since August, 2019 have been connected to vehicles parked along the side of the highway.

If you see a transport vehicle unloading or any other obstructions along the highway, call the police department’s non-emergency number at 941-316-1977.