Longboat Ace store expands into shop next door

The owners of Ace Hardware in Longboat Key are expanding into the adjacent Quik-n-Easy convenience store space, a move they say will give them room to add more inventory and more time to spent with family.

"We thought the island needed more hardware options," said Charles Savidge, one of the owners. "We're also expanding the gift shop."

The remodel, which should be completed during the first half of this month, will increase the store's size from 5,000 square feet to 8,000 square feet. The Longboat Ace, at 4030 Gulf of Mexico Drive, carries more than 15,000 items and employs eight. No new jobs will be created by the expansion, Charles Savidge said.

Even though the convenience store, opened by the Savidges eight years ago, is closed, Ace will still offer many of the same products, only on a smaller scale. Items that will be sold include the popular grab-and-go sandwiches, soft drinks, water, candy, food and other food items, as well as newspapers.

And of course, coffee.

"No beer or cigarettes," said Ginny Savidge, who ran the Quik-n-Easy, which was formerly a 7-Eleven.

The wall separating the two businesses has been knocked out and extra shelving has been added. The cash register, which sits by the store's entrance, will be moved to the Quik-n-Easy space, which has been enlarged to an expanded check-out, display and food area.

The gift shop will be moved to where the cash register is now located. Ginny, Charles' mother, will oversee the operation of that side of the business. By closing the convenience store, Ginny will also have more time to spend with her new grandson -- and first grandchild -- Greenleaf Bartlett, who was born Oct. 12.

"Everyone is going to call him Leaf, but I am going to call him Green Bean," she said.

Ginny said the store will remain a United Parcel Service drop-off location. The store will also continue to sell children's books.

The Savidges also own the Ace Hardware on Holmes Beach, a business the family bought 10 years ago.