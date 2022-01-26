Lois Wilkoff Marcus

Lois Wilkoff Marcus, 88, beloved wife of Martin for 66 years.

Cherished sister and lifelong best friend of Eileen Sill (Bob, of blessed memory) and Bobby (Dick) Rosner. Devoted mother of Jeffrey (Debbie), Greg (Shelley), and Lynne (Philip) Cohen. Adoring and proud grandmother of Alexander (Samantha), Emily, and Eric Marcus; Adam Marcus; and Claire, Jacob, and Natalie Cohen. Loving sister-in-law of Herb (Cookie) Marcus and David Marcus. Beloved aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

A true Woman of Valor, Lois was unfailingly kind, generous, and gracious to everyone she met, and was genuinely interested in the wellbeing of others. She had a gentle demeanor, a ready smile, and a contagious laugh. She put forth much love into the world and it was returned to her many times over.

Lois’ primary focus was always her beloved family. Perhaps nothing made her happier than to have her extended family gathered for large holiday dinners. To carry on her family traditions and recipes, she spent much time in the kitchen with her grandchildren teaching them how to prepare their favorite dishes.

Raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio, Lois was a lifelong Clevelander. She graduated from Shaker Heights High School, where she met Marty in an 11th- grade World Survey class. She later attended Skidmore College and earned a bachelor’s degree at Western Reserve University.

A dedicated, active participant in the Cleveland Jewish community, Lois was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple for over sixty years. From an early age, her parents, the late Jean and Bill Wilkoff, instilled in her the importance of helping the less fortunate. Lois was an engaged, selfless philanthropist throughout her life. She started to fundraise for the Cleveland Jewish Federation in junior high school, and eventually rose to chair its Women’s Division and was awarded the prestigious Kipnis Wilson Friedland Award. Thereafter, Lois continued to fundraise and mentor others at Federation, including many of its current leaders. She was actively involved in the Mount Sinai Hospital Auxiliary and was a past trustee of both the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Menorah Park. Lois passed her spirit of service down to her own children, all of whom remain involved in many philanthropic endeavors.

An elegant woman, Lois was always impeccably dressed and never had so much as a hair out of place. In recent years, Lois enjoyed playing bridge, exercising, spending winters in Longboat Key, Florida, and traveling with Marty, their children, and grandchildren.

A friend to many, Lois is already deeply missed, and will never be forgotten. Her memory will forever be a blessing.

DONATIONS:

Those who wish may contribute to the Lois Marcus Women’s Leadership Fund, c/o the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, 25701 Science Park Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44122. https://www.jewishcleveland.org/give/donate/