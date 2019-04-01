Lockwood Dexter Street

Lockwood Dexter Street (Dexter,) devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, died on March 26, 2019, in Hingham, Massachusetts. He was 85.

Dexter is survived by his wife Marcia Larson Street of Hingham, MA; children William Lockwood Street, of Weymouth, MA, Jennifer Lynne Street (Kyle Erlandsen) of Newton, MA, Richard Larson (Mara Sales) Street of Sandy Hook, CT; grandsons Erik, Alex and Jack Street, Anders and Lockwood Erlandsen; sister Virginia Street (Roger) Hanson, of Hyde Park, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dexter’s memory may be made to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA, 02061; House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Hingham; or Shore Acres Yacht Club Hurricane Sandy Rebuild Fund, P.O. Box 4337, Brick, NJ, 08723.