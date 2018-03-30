Local politician has 'more to do'

When Vanessa Baugh was 8, she would wake up on a chilly morning in Tidewater, Va., grab a newspaper and turn on the heater.

“I never liked cold weather,” said Baugh, now 64. “I would curl up and read the newspaper. My mom would say, ‘No child your age reads the newspaper.’”

But she did.

Although her family wasn’t one to banter about politics at the dinner table, Baugh had an innate curiosity about how government worked — and still does today.

For the past six years, the Country Club at Lakewood Ranch resident has served as Manatee County’s District 5 commissioner, representing the greater Lakewood Ranch area.

She is now bracing for a change. On April 3, she announced she will be vacating her commission seat in November for a chance to become a state legislator, hoping to fill the Florida House District 73 seat held by Joe Gruters, who is running for the state Senate.

She will run against Sarasota lawyer and fellow Republican Tommy Gregory in the GOP primary Aug. 28. Liv Coleman of Bradenton, a Democrat, also has announced for the seat.

“It wasn’t something I set out to do in my lifetime,” Baugh said of her move into politics. “Community leaders kept asking me to run, just as they are doing today for the state seat. I didn’t go looking for this. I was in the right place at the right time.”

Although she didn’t enter politics until later in life, Baugh collected an interesting group of political heroes.

The first was President Ronald Reagan.

“He said it the way it was,” Baugh said. “He threw punches the way they needed to be. I admired that.”

The next was United Kingdom Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

“She was a real strong woman, and she stood her ground,” Baugh said. “That’s not an easy task.”

Locally, Baugh admires Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert, a former state senator.

“I admire her integrity and for saying what she thought,” Baugh said. “She stands tall and strong.”

Like Detert, Baugh wants to stand strong in her beliefs.

“Government needs to be transparent and not be doing things behind the scenes,” she said. “Government should be out of the way and fiscally responsible.”

She said her political values mirror her family values.

“For me, my principles were formed by my faith in God,” she said. “I use the same principles that I do in raising my children, or living my life. I always have felt that everyone is equal and everyone should have a say. If you think about it, our government is our freedom. It is supposed to be what America is about.”

After chairing the Manatee County Commission, Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization and Manatee County Port Authority, among other organizations, Baugh says running for the District 73 state House seat is a natural step.

She has a clear understanding of how local governments operate and the challenges they face, but also has worked with lawmakers in Tallahassee to affect change, she said.

“The state makes a big difference at the local level,” Baugh said. “I understand that. We have to make sure Sarasota and Manatee counties are the best they can be.”

Baugh has the support of her husband, Donnie, who assumed running their business, Vanessa’s Fine Jewelry, when she was elected to office. Although she still helps with the store at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, she spends most of her time tending to county business.

“She works very hard for the people,” Donnie Baugh said. “Sometimes, politics gets in the way of that. She truly loves her job and she doesn’t care about the politics.”

In Tallahassee, Baugh knows the work will be challenging and expects to focus on issues such as affordable housing and making schools safer.

Like Reagan, she won’t pull her punches.

“Too many people who are elected worry more about how what they say will affect them, as opposed to whether it is the right thing to do,” Baugh said. “It is important, to me, that I do the right thing. I am honest with myself and the voters because I want to be able to sleep at night. When I can’t, then it’s time for me to get out.”

Now, however, Baugh believes it’s time to get in.

“It’s an exciting time for me and my family,” Baugh said. “I have a lot I want to do.”